Seoul court issues arrest warrant in murder of 15-year-old girl

The Seoul Northern District Court in Dobong District, northern Seoul, is pictured in this file photo from 2016. YONHAP NEWS TV

A Seoul court approved the arrest of a 59-year-old man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl after allegations involving his son.

A court issued a warrant Friday to arrest a man suspected of murdering a 15-year-old girl who allegedly was sexually assaulted by his son.

The 59-year-old suspect was apprehended by police at a short-term rental property in northern Seoul on Wednesday after allegedly murdering the girl on the premises the previous day.

The Seoul Northern District Court issued the arrest warrant for the suspect, citing concerns that he could destroy evidence or flee.

According to investigators, the suspect purchased a weapon and a charcoal briquette on the day of the alleged crime before entering the rental property together with the girl.

Around three hours later, he left the building alone, destroyed the victim's cell phone and threw it away.

The girl reportedly did not attend school, frequently ran away from home and reported family troubles to the police multiple times before admitting herself to a youth shelter early this year.

In January, she allegedly became the victim of statutory rape involving the murder suspect's son, and a prosecution investigation had been under way following a complaint by her parents.

The rental property was reportedly rented by a woman in her 20s who was in a de facto marital relationship with the murder suspect.

Police are looking into whether the man killed the girl in order to cover up his girlfriend's crimes, as the four individuals, including the murder victim, are suspected of having extorted money from other people through paid dating arrangements.

The girl's family reportedly claimed in the police complaint that the victim had been gaslit by the woman, which they argue prompted the victim to leave her home and steal a luxury watch from her family, and forced her into prostitution.





Yonhap