Seoul clinics caught dumping human fat, blood down sinks and toilets

Dozens of plastic surgery clinics and dermatology clinics in Seoul have been caught dumping human fat and waste blood down sinks and toilets, the city government announced Thursday.

A total of 36 violations of medical waste disposal rules at 25 plastic surgery and dermatology clinics were identified by the city’s Special Police Bureau for Citizens’ Livelihood & Safety. The city authority referred 25 people to prosecutors on charges of violating the Wastes Control Act.

Medical waste such as blood, bodily fluids and needles must be handled separately to prevent secondary infections. Tissue waste, including human fat, must be stored in designated containers under refrigeration because it can quickly decompose at room temperature and pose an infection risk.

The bureau selected targets for investigation after analyzing data from the Allbaro portal, an electronic waste management platform, as well as hospital websites. The investigation that began in January last year found two cases of illegal disposal, 24 violations of storage rules and 10 violations involving improper use of designated waste containers.

Investigators found that some clinics disposed of human fat and waste blood from liposuction and cosmetic eye and nose surgeries by pouring them down sinks or toilets.

Some clinics mixed tissue waste with general medical waste and kept it at room temperature before sending it for disposal as general medical waste. Others were also found to have stored medical waste for three to six months despite rules limiting storage to 15 or 30 days.

Hospitals for plastic surgery and dermatology clinics are seen in an undated photo. JOONGANG ILBO

Investigators also found clinics reusing designated waste containers or using containers that did not indicate when they had first been put into use.

Those who violate medical waste disposal rules face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,700) under the Wastes Control Act.

The bureau said its investigation also found that some doctors and nurses were not sufficiently familiar with medical waste disposal rules. noted a need to improve training for medical facilities and waste collection and transportation companies.

“Hospitals and clinics must strictly follow storage and disposal rules from the moment medical waste is discarded because tissue waste can quickly decompose at room temperature and increase the risk of foul odors and infection,” Lee Chang-seok, head of the city’s Special Police Bureau for Citizens’ Livelihood & Safety, said.

“We will share the findings of this investigation with district offices and pursue on-site training and regulatory improvements to protect the public from risks posed by medical waste.”





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]