Seoul city bus union set to strike Wednesday 

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Seoul looks for off-ramp from union strike over wages with last-ditch negotiations
The mediated talks come a day ahead of a citywide strike, with the capital preparing 1,500 shuttle buses and extended subway operations.
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Seoul prepares 1,500 free shuttle buses as city bus strike looms this week
The city will also extend subway hours and offer free public bikes if unionized bus workers begin their planned strike Wednesday.
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Seoul bus union backs strike, sets stage for possible walkout Wednesday
Labor voted resoundingly in favor of a walkout as an agreement with management primarily over the calculation of hourly rates remains elusive.
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Unionized members of Naver's metaverse affiliate stage first-ever walkout to protest salary freeze
The union said that it could escalate its collective actions if demands are not met, warning of a full-day strike on Sept. 23 and a five-day strike afterward.