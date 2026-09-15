Seoul bus strike called off after union, management land on dramatic deal

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SK hynix union approves revised wage deal with higher cash profit-sharing bonus
Union members approved a wage deal that raises the cash share of profit-sharing bonuses to 50 percent.
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Seoul bus strike averted as drivers, operators agree to 3.2% wage increase
Seoul bus drivers and operators averted a planned strike that could have disrupted morning commutes.
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Chuncheon is closer to Seoul than Sokcho (KOR)
Mental categories can distort our sense of distance, making places in the same province seem nearer than they are.
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'Small endings': As family ties loosen, Koreans rethink how to say goodbye
Funerals without formal receptions rose 60 percent in five years as families seek lower costs and more private farewells.