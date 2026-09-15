Seoul bus strike called off after union and management land on dramatic deal

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'Small endings': As family ties loosen, Koreans rethink how to say goodbye
Funerals without formal receptions rose 60 percent in five years as families seek lower costs and more private farewells.
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Seoul bus union goes on strike. What are the alternative commute options.
The bus strike Wednesday is expected to disrupt morning commutes, with Seoul offering shuttle buses, extended subway services and free bike access.
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Chuncheon is closer to Seoul than Sokcho
Mental categories can distort our sense of distance, making places in the same province seem nearer than they are.
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Seoul city bus union set to strike Wednesday
The labor and management's held a second round of talks, which failed to produce a breakthrough, but last-minute negotiations will continue.