Seoul brings DMZ mine blast to UN Security Council

President Lee Jae Myung, right, greets Cha Ji-hoon, Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, third from left, upon arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Sept. 22, 2025, to attend the United Nations General Assembly. JOINT PRESS CORPS

South Korea accused North Korea of violating the armistice over DMZ land mines, sending its UN letter 31 days after three soldiers were injured.

The South Korean government has sent a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing North Korea of violating the Korean War (1950-53) Armistice Agreement after land mines planted by North Korean troops exploded in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and injured South Korean soldiers.

The letter was sent on Thursday morning, 31 days after two mines exploded on Sept. 21 at the DMZ and injured three South Korean soldiers.

South Korea's Ambassador to the UN Cha Ji-hoon sent the roughly two-page letter to the Greek ambassador to the United Nations, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

The letter reportedly emphasized that the explosion of land mines planted by North Korean troops south of the military demarcation line (MDL) constituted a violation of the Armistice Agreement.

It also called on North Korea to apologize and take responsible measures, while urging dialogue to prevent further tensions on the Korean Peninsula and restore trust. The letter was approved for circulation by the UNSC president and is set to be distributed to council members.

Seoul's latest move contrasts with its handling of a similar land mine incident 11 years ago.

On Aug. 4, 2015, two South Korean soldiers were seriously injured when wooden-box land mines planted by North Korean troops exploded in the DMZ. Six days later, on Aug. 10, the military announced the results of its investigation and resumed loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea at 5 p.m.

The South Korean government then sent a letter to the UNSC president on Aug. 18, just 14 days after the incident, which accused North Korea of violating the Armistice Agreement.

Kim Yo-jong, director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers’ Party and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, speaks at an event held in North Korea in footage carried by Korean Central TV. YONHAP

This time, however, the South Korean government took 31 days to send its letter to the UNSC, 17 days longer than in 2015. Loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea, which were swiftly resumed after the 2015 incident, have also remained off the table as Seoul pursues a policy of easing inter-Korean tensions.

The delay has drawn criticism, particularly as Pyongyang has intensified its military threats and diplomatic offensives against Seoul in recent weeks.

Kim Yo-jong, director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers’ Party and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, raised the possibility of resuming loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South on Monday and announced two days later that broadcasts would begin along the entire border within the month.

North Korea has also released footage of inspections of sites where it is fortifying its southern border. At the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Pyongyang characterized warning broadcasts and warning shots by the South Korean military as provocations and blamed Seoul for escalating tensions.

"Even if the government wanted to maintain its policy of easing inter-Korean tensions, there was no reason to delay a diplomatic response to a clear violation of the Armistice Agreement," a former senior government official said on condition of anonymity. "Keeping the door open for dialogue and holding North Korea accountable for provocations in a timely manner are two separate matters."





BY YOON JI-WON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]