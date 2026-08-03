Seoul births rise for 26th straight month through May

Nurses take care of newborn babies at a hospital in Gyeonggi on July 29. YONHAP

Births in Seoul increased for a 26th straight month through May, while marriages also climbed as the city looks to sustain the trend with family-focused policies.

The number of babies born in Seoul has risen for 26 consecutive months, from April 2024 through May this year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday.

A total of 4,227 babies were born in the capital in May, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the municipal government's analysis of the monthly population data released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics last Wednesday.

The cumulative number of births in Seoul during the first five months of this year also rose 18 percent from the same period last year.

The number of marriages climbed 11.1 percent during the same period as well, the fastest pace among the nation's 17 major administrative divisions. The city described the figure as a positive demographic cycle taking hold in Seoul.

In a move to sustain the upward trend, the Seoul city government plans to incorporate the views of people directly experiencing pregnancy, childbirth and parenting into its policymaking.

The city held the "Seoul Children Empathy Talk” (translated) at an underground gallery space inside City Hall on Monday morning. Some 100 participants, including expectant mothers and parents of infants and young children, reportedly joined the event. The event intended to invite participants to reflect on memorable moments from pregnancy and childbirth and share messages for their families.

During the event, parents who have benefited from the city's birthrate programs were also encouraged to offer suggestions. The city operates indoor playgrounds for children and offers childcare stipends for grandparents.

"We will draw on the experiences and feedback shared during the event to advance policies that provide meaningful support for pregnancy, childbirth and parenting," Ma Chae-sook, head of the city's Women and Family Office, said. "We are committed to making Seoul a better place to have and raise children."





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]