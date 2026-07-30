Seoul approves coed transition for 86-year-old girls' school despite alumni, parent opposition

An emergency committee opposing the transition of Muhak Girls' High School into a coeducational institution protests at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 20. NEWS1

Eight single-sex schools will become coeducational starting from either the 2027 or 2028 academic year to address the decline in the school-age population and improve schools' gender balance.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, has finalized plans to convert 86-year-old Muhak Girls’ High School into a coeducational institution beginning next year, despite continued opposition from students’ parents and alumni.

The education office announced on Thursday that eight single-sex schools will become coeducational starting from either the 2027 or 2028 academic year as part of efforts to address the sharp decline in the school-age population and improve schools’ gender balance.

Among the 11 schools that applied for the transition in May, seven — Muhak Girls’ High School, Jungwon Girls’ Middle School, SacredHeart Girls’ Middle School, Hanyang Middle School, Hanyang Science and Technology High School, Shinjeong Girls’ Middle School and Seoul Shinjeong High School — will switch to being coeducational in the 2027 academic year.

SacredHeart Girls’ High School will make the transition in 2028.

The education office, however, decided to postpone decisions on the remaining three schools — Hwikyung Girls’ Middle School, Hwikyung Girls’ High School and Songgok Girls’ High School — as they need additional review due to procedural concerns.

To ease the transition, the office said that it will provide each school with 300 million won ($209,000) over three years to help them adjust and hire additional student guidance personnel. It will also provide separate funding to expand and renovate facilities such as restrooms and dressing rooms.

Muhak Girls’ High School, the only public school among the 11, has had students’ parents and alumni voice particularly strong opposition.

The front gate of Muhak Girls' High School in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on July 3 KIM MIN-SANG

A group of alumni formed an emergency committee to oppose the plan. About 30 to 40 alumni gathered outside the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education headquarters on Wednesday, one day before the official announcement, and demanded that the coed proposal be withdrawn.

Following Thursday’s decision, the committee confirmed that it would also take legal action, including seeking a court injunction to suspend the decision, and hold more rallies.

“We will hold a strategy meeting to discuss legal measures,” a committee representative said.

The education office maintains that the transition is inevitable to ensure the school’s long-term viability and improve educational conditions.

“If Muhak Girls’ High School, which currently has about 400 students, becomes coeducational, enrollment is expected to increase to around 600,” an education office official said. “Students will also benefit from upgraded facilities and a wider range of elective courses under the high school credit system.”

“We will continue communicating with alumni to ease the conflict,” added the official.





BY LEE BO-RAM [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]