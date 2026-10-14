Seoul appeals court gives 12 years to man who beat girlfriend to death in Japan 

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Dongdaemun District Office worker dies after falling from building in Seoul
The employee was discovered near the building at around 2:10 p.m., and later pronounced dead after being transferred to a hospital.
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Incheon stabbing suspect says he didn't intend to kill anyone, was angry over athlete's foot treatment
Police are investigating the suspect’s claimed motive after eight people were injured in a stabbing spree at an Incheon commercial complex.
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Three Koreans arrested in UAE over $2.3 billion gambling operation that sponsored Premier League team
Two suspects were repatriated to Korea as authorities seek the return of the alleged ringleader of an overseas gambling ring whose website once emblazoned Swansea City's shirts.
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Korea considers backdating new child benefits for all 2027 births
The government is considering retroactive child-rearing benefits for babies born in early 2027, addressing a potential gap of up to 34.28 million won ($25,550) under the new subsidy system.