Seoul apartment prices rise for 88th straight week despite housing curbs

A person looks at apartment listings at a brokerage in Dongdaemun District, central Seoul, on Oct. 12. YONHAP

Seoul apartment prices rose for an 88th consecutive week as demand lifted cheaper districts and nearby Gyeonggi areas, while Gangnam prices continued to fall.

A year after the government rolled out sweeping measures to cool the housing market, Seoul apartment prices have now risen for 88 consecutive weeks, with gains picking up again after a brief slowdown.

The upward trend began in February last year, before President Lee Jae Myung took office, but has continued to rise for 70 consecutive weeks under the Lee administration.

Apartment prices rose an average of 0.16 percent in the second week of October, as of Monday, according to weekly housing market data released by the Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday. The pace of growth accelerated from 0.12 percent the previous week.

The pace of price increases had slowed for five consecutive weeks from the final week of August, falling from 0.29 percent to 0.09 percent after tax reforms were implemented that raised property holding taxes. However, weekly gains have begun picking up again since last week.

The renewed increase was driven by continued strength in relatively affordable and outlying districts. Prices rose 0.42 percent in Jungnang District in eastern Seoul, 0.41 percent in Seongbuk District in northern Seoul, 0.4 percent in Seodaemun District in western Seoul and 0.39 percent in Dobong District in northern Seoul.

One year on, the government’s Oct. 15 housing measures have yet to cool the market. They designated all of Seoul and 12 areas in Gyeonggi as regulated zones, lowered mortgage lending limits and required buyers in land transaction permit zones to occupy the homes they buy. The restrictions are also seen as having worsened the rental shortage, as housing supply remains limited.

Apartment complexes are seen from Namsan in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 5. NEWS1

"Although transactions are slowing because higher interest rates have made borrowing more difficult, asking prices in these areas have remained stubbornly high due to a severe shortage of homes available for sale or rent," said Nam Hyuk-woo, a real estate researcher at Woori Bank.

But apartment prices in pricier areas of southern Seoul continued to fall. Prices dropped 0.35 percent in Gangnam District, 0.27 percent in Seocho District and 0.21 percent in Songpa District.

Gangnam and Seocho have now recorded price declines for 10 consecutive weeks. Weak investment sentiment stemming from uncertainty over tax reforms and rising interest rates has continued to weigh on prices in these districts.

Apartment complexes are seen from Namsan in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 5. NEWS1

In Gyeonggi, apartment prices in Bundang District, Seongnam, rose 0.79 percent. The gain was larger than the 0.56 percent rise the previous week, following the announcement of a second round of priority redevelopment zones in Bundang, one of the country’s first-generation "new town" redevelopment projects.

Gyeonggi's Gunpo, which includes Sanbon, another first-generation new town, also saw its weekly price increase widen from 0.27 percent to 0.72 percent.

Buying interest has also strengthened in southern Gyeonggi's semiconductor belt, where many chipmakers have offices and plants. The increased liquidity from bonuses paid by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix has helped boost the price.

Apartment prices rose 0.69 percent in Suwon's Yeongtong District, 0.66 percent in Hwaseong's Dongtan District, 0.56 percent in Hwaseon's Byeongjeom District and 0.52 percent in Yongin's Giheung District. All four areas recording stronger gains than the previous week.

Samsung Electronics' Pyeongtaek campus in Gyeonggi SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

As prices in the districts rose, Gyeonggi's overall weekly apartment price increase accelerated to 0.26 percent from 0.18 percent.

"As relatively affordable neighborhoods in Seoul continue to see sustained price increases, buyers seeking homes for their own use are moving to nearby areas in Gyeonggi in search of alternatives," Nam said. "The upward trend is also spreading to other areas, with prices rising 0.53 percent in Dongan District, Anyang, and 0.62 percent in Gwangmyeong, [Gyeonggi], both near southwestern Seoul."

Jeonse prices, referring to Korea's lump-sum deposit rental system, also rose in both Seoul and Gyeonggi. The weekly increase accelerated from 0.16 percent to 0.18 percent in Seoul and from 0.14 percent to 0.19 percent in Gyeonggi.

In Seoul, jeonse prices rose 0.39 percent in Seongbuk District, 0.38 percent in Nowon District and 0.37 percent in Jungnang District, all exceeding the citywide average.

In Gyeonggi, jeonse prices also remained strong in areas experiencing rising home purchase prices, including Yeongtong District, which rose by 0.44 percent, Gwangmyeong by 0.43 percent and Dongtan District by 0.40 percent.





BY BAEK MIN-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]