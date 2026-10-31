Seocho’s special tourist zone sees foreign visitors increase 27.1 percent in two years

Southern Seoul’s Seocho District saw the number of foreign visitors to its special tourist zone increase by 27.1 percent in two years.

The district office designated the area between the Express Bus Terminal and Banpo Han River Park as the "Goto-Sebit Special Tourist Zone” in December 2024. It is one of eight special tourist zones the Seoul Metropolitan Government has designated to attract foreign visitors and boost the local economy.

The district is seeing the results of its efforts to attract foreign tourists as the zone marks its second anniversary, seeing a record 1.17 million foreign visitors as of September, a 27.1 percent increase from the 920,000 recorded during the same period in 2024.

“Since Seoul designated the Goto-Sebit Special Tourist Zone in 2024, the number of foreign visitors to the area has increased by 27.1 percent in two years,” the Seocho District Office said this week.

Covering approximately 840,000 square meters (9 million square feet), the Goto-Sebit Special Tourist Zone is a cultural and tourism destination where visitors can enjoy shopping, culture and leisure in one place. The area includes tourist and shopping facilities such as the underground shopping center as well as Shinsegae Department Store, Goto Mall, Sebit Island on the river and the Banpo Han River Park. It is the only special tourist zone in Seoul that includes part of the Han River.

Picasso-themed mural street installed by Seocho District in southern Seoul SEOCHO DISTRICT OFFICE

The district has introduced attractions designed to draw tourists’ attention. A symbolic monument representing the tourist zone was installed at Exit 1 of the Express Bus Terminal, while a Picasso-themed mural project was carried out in collaboration with the Spanish Tourism Board and the Malaga Tourist Office. Spanish artist Eduardo Luque also participated in the project.

The district also expanded K-culture experience programs that tourists can take part in directly.

A total of 1,800 people participated in four sessions of a “K-fashion and beauty coaching station” (translated) held in Seocho District in May, which the district said surveyed a 94.8 percent satisfaction rate.

The programs also offered a range of experiences, including AI-powered skin and scalp analysis, personal color consultations and makeup sessions.

The district expanded the offerings with the “2026 K-Style Up Festa,” which combined K-pop video content with fashion shows. On Sunday, stores operating in Goto Mall took part in a fashion show on Picasso Mural Street, showcasing the appeal of K-fashion.

The district has also hosted global events around the Han River.

Visitors take part in a K-food sunset picnic event held by the Han River in Seocho District, southern Seoul. SEOCHO DISTRICT OFFICE

The K-dessert festival at the Banpo Han River Park held in June drew approximately 30,000 people, while the global gaming event “Pokémon Go Fest 2026: Global” in July attracted about 100,000 participants.

The district has also improved pedestrian access. Pink directional lines were installed on the ceiling of the underground Goto Mall shopping arcade, along with floor signs, to help visitors find their way to the Han River more easily.

Going forward, the district plans to expand AI-powered smart tourism information services and multilingual tourist information, while strengthening cooperation with local businesses and private tourism facilities.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government fully closed the adjacent Jamsu Bridge, the rare submersible lower level of the double-decker Banpo Bridge, to vehicle traffic from midnight on Monday. Construction is currently underway to convert the bridge into a pedestrian-only facility.

A fashion show takes place at the Goto Mall in Seocho District, southern Seoul.

The planned construction of a Han River bus dock in Banpo could also create further opportunities to attract foreign tourists.

“The five years following designation as a special tourist zone are the golden time,” said Seocho District Office head Jun Sung-soo. “We will build on the Goto-Sebit zone’s unique strengths — shopping, culture and the Han River — to develop it into a global tourism destination that people from around the world want to visit, stay in and return to.

Since designating Itaewon in Yongsan District as its first special tourist zone in 1997, the Seoul city government has designated two zones in the Myeongdong and Dongdaemun areas of Jung District, central Seoul; one in Jongno District, central Seoul; one in the Jamsil area of Songpa District, southern Seoul; one in the Gangnam MICE area of Gangnam District, southern Seoul; and one in the Hongdae area of Mapo District, western Seoul.





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]



