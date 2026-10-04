Senior U.S. official touts shipbuilding cooperation with Korea

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Alaska LNG dispute threatens to stall Korea-U.S. security talks
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Korea will invest $54 billion in the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, but the Asian country has denied the claim.
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From banks to lenders, suspected AI hacks expose cracks in Korea's financial defenses
Breaches at banks, savings banks and consumer lenders exposed sensitive customer and loan data, raising fears of follow-on identity theft and fraud and spurring an emergency Financial Services Commission meeting.
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Prices of 24 of 26 everyday processed foods rise as costs pile up for consumers
Factory increases reached store shelves in August, creating a 2.1 percent climb in processed food prices and making staples like instant rice, soup, noodles and even gochujang more expensive.
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AI hackers target Korea's banks, trigger industrywide security review
The Financial Services Commission ordered an industrywide security review at an emergency meeting, as officials sought to identify the cause of the cyberattacks and swiftly bolster banks' and financial firms' defenses.