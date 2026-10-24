Senior UN official thanks Korea for donating helicopters for peacekeeping in Kenya

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Washington to curb investment in North Korean tech
The U.S. Treasury Department proposed restricting U.S. investments in sensitive North Korean technologies, including AI, semiconductors and quantum computing.
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Seoul brings DMZ mine blast to UN Security Council
South Korea accused North Korea of violating the armistice over DMZ land mines, sending its UN letter 31 days after three soldiers were injured.
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North Korea and China are 'direct enablers' of Russia’s war in Ukraine, EU envoy says
The EU’s Indo-Pacific envoy urged Seoul to deepen maritime cooperation with Europe as shipping threats mount in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Korea marks UN Day at national level for first time in 51 years
South Korea held its first national-level UN Day ceremony in 51 years, highlighting its transformation from a Korean War aid recipient to a global donor and peacekeeping contributor.