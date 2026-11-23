Doha seeks to broaden cooperation with Korea into AI, defense, renewable energy and health care.

A senior Qatari official has described Korea as an "essential" partner in Qatar's efforts to diversify its industries in the post-oil era during a bilateral policy meeting in Doha, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi made the remarks during the meeting with Seoul's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Chung Eui-hae on Sunday, highlighting Doha's priority on maintaining cooperation with the Asian country.

Chung asked Doha to help ensure that Korean companies can operate without difficulties in Qatar, noting that they have honored their commitments, including meeting project schedules, despite wartime conditions in the Middle East, according to the ministry.

Al Muraikhi called for expanding bilateral cooperation beyond energy and infrastructure sectors to include new areas, including AI, the defense industry, renewable energy and health care.

The two sides agreed on the importance of restoring regional peace and stability, while expressing concerns that regional security uncertainty has continued due to the protracted Iran war, the ministry said, noting that Seoul praised Qatar's mediation efforts amid the conflict.

Korea and Qatar launched the high-level policy consultation meeting in 2021 as part of efforts to deepen bilateral communication. Sunday's meeting was the second of its kind.





Yonhap