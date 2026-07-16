Senior PPP lawmaker loses seat as top court confirms Unification Church funds conviction

People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong sits in the courtroom for the first trial of a case involving alleged illegal political funding from Unification Church at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Nov. 3, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a two-year prison term for People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, who was convicted of taking 100 million won ($67,200) in illegal political funds from the Unification Church. The ruling strips Kweon of his seat in the National Assembly.

The court finalized an appellate ruling that had sentenced the five-term parliamentarian to two years in prison and ordered him to forfeit 100 million won.

Under the National Assembly Act and the Public Official Election Act, a sitting lawmaker loses their seat once a prison sentence is confirmed.

Kweon was indicted last October by the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki. Prosecutors said that on Jan. 5, 2022, ahead of the presidential election in March, Kweon received 100 million won from Yun Young-ho, then head of the Unification Church's world headquarters, along with a request for the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's support for the church.

The trial and appellate courts both found Kweon guilty and imposed the two-year term and the forfeiture. Kweon had said he met Yun for a meal but did not take any money. The lower courts concluded that the charge was proven by the evidence the special counsel submitted.

Kweon's side had also argued that the case fell outside the scope of the special counsel investigation into former first lady Kim Keon Hee and that key evidence had been gathered and used unlawfully. The courts rejected those claims, as well as his argument that Yun had framed him to escape his own embezzlement charges.

The Supreme Court found no error in those conclusions and dismissed the appeal.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



