Senior PPP lawmaker loses seat as top court confirms Unification Church funds conviction

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False abuse reports must not undermine teachers’ authority (KOR)
Teachers’ groups say vague abuse laws are encouraging false accusations and weakening classroom authority, and are urging legal changes ahead of a planned July 17 rally.
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False abuse reports must not undermine teachers’ authority
Teachers’ groups say vague abuse laws are encouraging false accusations and weakening classroom authority, and are urging legal changes ahead of a planned July 17 rally.
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Police drop case against Supreme Court chief justice
Police dismissed allegations against Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, citing a legal revision on misapplying legal principles that cannot be applied retroactively.
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First lady Kim, Princess Anne highlight cooperation on child rights and climate action
During a visit to Save the Children Korea, first lady Kim Hea Kyung and Princess Anne observed the organization's child rights programs and encouraged young activists.