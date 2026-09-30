Senior Pentagon official links Opcon transfer to 'generational' upgrade in South Korea’s military capability

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South calls for North to halt ‘border fortification’ after DMZ mine blast
South Korea urged North Korea to stop border fortification and apologize after two soldiers were seriously injured by what it determined to be North Korean land mines near the military demarcation line.
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Lee orders transparent DMZ mine probe, waves off 'conspiracy theories'
President Lee Jae Myung called for a swift investigation with the United Nations Command and vowed to take "necessary measures based on what the investigation finds."
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Military finds North Korean mine during on-site inspection of blast
The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that "the site investigation team has assessed that [the discovered mine] is a resin-cased antipersonnel mine" from North Korea.
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Two Chinese nationals with military backgrounds referred to prosecution over spying allegations
One is accused of intercepting fighter jet communications, while the other faces charges for reportedly obtaining training materials from U.S. bases.