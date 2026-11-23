A representative of judges nationwide has strongly criticized the push by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) to impeach the Supreme Court chief justice, calling on fellow judges to stand up against any attempt to undermine judicial independence.

Kang Dong-won, a senior judge at the Seoul Family Court who also chairs the National Conference of Judge Representatives, issued the rebuke in a message posted on the court's internal network, CourtNet, on Sunday, accusing the DP of “going beyond the bounds.”

The DP announced its decision to seek the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de after the top court on Thursday partially overturned an appellate ruling that sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 15 years in prison for playing a key role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

The ruling party has since dropped Thursday's ruling from its list of impeachment grounds, instead citing the top court's alleged compliance with Yoon's martial law declaration, its decision to send President Lee Jae Myung's election law case back to the appeals court and other allegations.

“The extent to which certain political circles have recently encroached on judicial independence is alarming,” Kang said in the post titled “Regret over infringements on judicial independence.” “I find myself wondering how much longer we are expected to put up with this.

“We do not necessarily agree with everything the chief justice has done during his tenure. However, seeking his impeachment over a particular ruling goes beyond the bounds. If judges were impeached every time a ruling displeased someone, judicial independence would collapse.”

Kang warned that judges could begin taking political reactions into account when issuing rulings if such a precedent were set.

Seeking to impeach the chief justice over a Supreme Court ruling amounts to an attempt to impeach the top court itself and exert undue pressure on the entire judiciary, Kang said, urging judges to actively stand up against attempts to infringe upon the independence of the judiciary.

“If they ultimately vote for impeachment, shouldn't we also take 'action'?” Kang said, adding, “There are various ways we could respond. I believe we should not simply stand by in silence.”

The National Conference of Judge Representatives has decided to advance its regular meeting from Dec. 7 to next Monday.





Yonhap