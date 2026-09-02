Senior diplomat, new U.S. envoy pledge closer coordination on peninsula issues

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Two Korean workers kidnapped by gang in Haiti freed
The Foreign Ministry said both employees abducted in Port-au-Prince are in good health after the second was released Tuesday.
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Lee says Trump’s gestures revive hope for Korean peace regime, vows to help resume talks
Speaking to the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, President Lee said U.S. President Donald Trump’s outreach to Pyongyang could reopen dialogue and support a lasting peace regime.
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Korean relief team lands in Kathmandu to join search for 9 missing after Nepal flood
Korean rescuers are using phone data, drones and helicopters to find nine workers missing after a glacier-triggered flood in Nepal.
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White House official says Trump remains open to talks with Kim Jong-un 'without preconditions'
Some observers read the White House's reluctance to explicitly invoke North Korea's complete denuclearization — in contrast to the State Department's clearer language — as reflecting the U.S. president's own priorities.