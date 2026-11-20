Lee Jin-woo, who earned a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test before becoming embroiled in cheating allegations, is seen in CCTV footage walking near a motel in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 19, hours before he was found dead. YONHAP

Online users claiming to be classmates of Lee Jin-woo, who earned a perfect score on Korea's Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), a law school entrance exam, share grief and confusion after his death amid unsubstantiated AI cheating allegations.

Online users claiming to be classmates of Lee Jin-woo, a 32-year-old man who earned a perfect score on Korea's law school entrance exam before becoming embroiled in cheating allegations, have posted tributes following his sudden death. Their messages reveal a mix of grief, anger and betrayal as they struggle to reconcile the person they knew with the allegations against him. Their identities could not be independently verified.

“The past week has been an incredibly confusing time, both for our department and for me personally,” one user, who identified themselves as a student who entered Seoul National University’s (SNU) School of Dentistry this year, wrote Thursday. “The person I knew and spent so much time with seemed so different from the person portrayed online that I struggled to believe they were the same person. I was also deeply disappointed when his criminal record came to light.”

Lee was found dead at a motel in eastern Seoul on Thursday, the day he had been scheduled to appear at a live public verification session in which he had promised to address the cheating allegations. The National Forensic Service conducted an autopsy on Lee on Friday and found no signs of foul play in his death. Lee enrolled at the SNU School of Dentistry earlier this year.

The user recalled how Lee had tried to become close to his younger classmates despite their considerable age difference.

“Looking back, I remember how kind he was to us at the beginning of the semester and how hard he tried to get close to us despite the big age gap,” the user wrote. “Even when we said rude things to him last semester, he was always warm and friendly toward us.”

“The image of him in the media as a vicious criminal and fraudster was so different from the person I knew that I think it took me some time to process it,” the user added. “After news broke that he had died, even our close-knit classmates' group chat fell silent. I don't know what else to say.”

The user also expressed mixed emotions about Lee.

“I went through a mix of grief, betrayal, anger and confusion,” the user said. “There were many moments at school when I was genuinely grateful for his kindness. While everyone else was criticizing him, I wanted to tell the world that I was someone who had seen the good side of him as a complex human being.”

Lee Jin-woo, the first person to achieve a perfect score on Korea's Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), poses for a photo during an interview at the JoongAng Ilbo headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 8. KIM JONG-HO

Another user posted the same day under the title “I'm Jin-woo's classmate from dental school.”

“If the cheating allegations are true, then of course he did something wrong,” the user said. “But for at least eight months, he was genuinely a good older friend to me and our classmates.”

“He gave us so many memorable experiences and took us to restaurants we wouldn't normally have had the chance to visit,” the user wrote. “Honestly, I still can't fully process everything that has happened in just one week.”

“I'm scared of these feelings because I've never experienced anything like this before,” the user added. “I just want to tell him, 'You've been through a lot.'”

A third user, also claiming to be a classmate, wrote that Lee “was a good friend to all of us.”

“The more I cared about him, the greater my sense of betrayal, and the more I hoped he would come clean,” the user said.

A private ambulance believed to be carrying Lee Jin-woo leaves a lodging facility in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on the afternoon of Nov. 19. Lee had faced allegations of cheating on this year’s law school admission test before his death that day. NEWS1

“At first, I was angry at people who criticized him without really knowing him,” the user continued. “Then I felt bewildered, wondering whether I had ever truly known him at all. After that came anger and regret. Now, I don't even know what I'm feeling.”

Lee drew attention earlier this year after earning a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, an entrance exam for law schools in Korea. He later became embroiled in allegations that he had used AI to cheat on the exam.

Lee had announced he would take the Korean language section of this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test on Thursday to prove his abilities, but failed to appear at the scheduled venue. He was found dead later that day.

The cheating allegations against Lee have not been substantiated. It has also not been independently verified whether the people who posted the online tributes were actually his university classmates.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



