A directory board at a building near the Sejong government complex shows that all office spaces on the third through sixth floors are vacant on Oct. 14. YONHAP

Korea will move 31 government agencies and 5,460 civil servants to Sejong by 2031, down from the originally planned 44.

The number of government agencies set to be relocated to the central administrative city of Sejong by 2031 will be reduced to 31, set to affect 5,460 public servants, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Tuesday.

The change of plan was included in a notice released by the ministry. Originally, the government had planned to send a total of 44 ministries and agencies to Sejong.

Of the 31 subject to the relocation, 22 agencies, including the media watchdog Korea Media and Communications Commission, will move their offices to leased private buildings by next year.

Nine agencies that require special facilities, such as the Board of Audit and Inspection and the National Police Agency, will relocate to a newly constructed building by 2031, the ministry added.

The estimated cost for the relocation was about 1.7 trillion won ($1.2 billion), according to the notice.

Among the 13 agencies excluded from the plan this time were the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Unification and the Ministry of National Defense, as they require amendments to existing laws in order to relocate.

The Interior Ministry said it will continue communicating with agencies subject to the relocation to set specific timelines for the plan.





Yonhap