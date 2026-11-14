Security guard dies after helping residents flee arson attack in Gwangju

The apartment guard knocked on residents’ doors to warn them before he was found collapsed in a stairwell three days ago.

A security guard in his 70s who went door to door warning residents of an apartment fire in Gwangju has died. He had been found unconscious in an emergency stairwell.

He died at around 9 p.m. Friday at a university hospital in the city, where he had been in a coma for three days, according to the Gwangju Bukbu Police Precinct.

The fire broke out at around 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday in a 21-story apartment building in Unam-dong, Buk District. Police say a suspect in their 40s deliberately set fire to a sixth-floor apartment in what is believed to be attempted suicide.

The guard knocked on doors to alert residents to the fire and helped them get out, according to accounts from residents. Firefighters later found him on the 13th-floor landing of the emergency stairwell and took him to hospital.

“I heard there were people who got out because the security guard knocked on their doors,” a resident said before the guard’s death. “He was always the first to say hello, so it weighs on me that he was so badly hurt.”

A fellow guard said he had often warned him to look after himself first in a fire. “He was a kind-hearted man, so when the fire actually broke out, I don’t think he could bring himself to leave the residents behind and just get out,” the colleague said.

Police plan to ask the National Forensic Service to carry out an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Buk District officials plan to discuss with the city government an application to have the guard recognized as uisaja. The designation is given to people who die while saving others, and it brings state compensation and honors for their families.

Police plan to upgrade the charge against the suspect from arson of an inhabited building resulting in injury to arson of an inhabited building resulting in death.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]