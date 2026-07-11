Search enters third day for Yeongju man swept away in floodwaters

A net is cast in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang, on July 9 to search for a man swept away in a stream amid heavy rain. YONHAP

Authorities resumed a large-scale search with hundreds of personnel, equipment and aerial support for a 76-year-old man missing since Thursday in Yeongju.

The search for a 76-year-old man swept away in a torrent amid heavy rain was underway for a third day Saturday, officials said.

The man fell into a stream while out on a walk in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Rescue authorities resumed their search for the missing man by mobilizing 374 personnel, including 140 firefighters, 97 police officers and 40 soldiers, as well as 73 pieces of equipment.

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An aerial search involving a firefighting helicopter was also conducted, with additional searches scheduled for later in the day.





Yonhap





