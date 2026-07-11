Search enters third day for Yeongju man swept away in floodwaters

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Investigators raid Gwangju police chief’s office in murder cover-up probe
A special police team searched senior Gwangju police offices as suspicions deepen that an officer helped conceal evidence tied to his son’s alleged killing of a high school student.
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Why it's so hard to get fired in Korea. Or is it?
An uncompromising work culture comes with one safeguard: The difficulty of firing employees. But that belief may be overstated, and even contributing to job market strain.
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Paichai baseball team asks court to lift 6-month ban over 'Starbucks' chants
The high school, which has acknowledged that the players' actions were offensive, argues that the suspension is excessive.
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Hidden cameras and pepper-laced toilet paper: Prosecutors seek 9 years
A Seoul prosecutor requested a nine-year prison term for a civil service worker accused of filming women with hidden cameras and lacing restroom toilet paper with capsaicin.