Scorching heat continues across nation as heavy rains forecast on east coast

Most of the country will face highs up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit), while the east coast and parts of Gangwon may get some temporary relief from the heat in the form of heavy rains.

Most parts of Korea were forecast to be sweltering under an extreme heat wave, as blistering heat with daytime highs as high as 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) was expected to continue, according to the state weather service Saturday.

Heavy rain of up to 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) is expected for parts of the east coast and mountainous regions of Gangwon, while the greater capital area and the central regions will also receive up to 40 millimeters of scattered showers from the afternoon, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Temperatures are expected to temporarily ease in areas affected by the downpour, but the heat and humidity will return once the rain stops, it added.

Daytime highs were forecast at 26 to 37 degrees Celsius, with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius in the Seoul metropolitan area and 36 degrees Celsius in the central city of Daejeon.

The Korea Road Traffic Authority said it will temporarily scale back or suspend driving tests amid the prolonged heat wave, citing concerns over heat-related illnesses among test-takers and staff.



Yonhap