Scorching heat continues across nation as heavy rains forecast on east coast

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Heat-related illnesses after traditional start of autumn nearly triple over 15 years
The number of heat-related illness cases after Ipchu, the traditional start of autumn on the lunar calendar, have risen sharply since 2011 as forecasters warn of high temperatures continuing in August.
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KFA apologizes over allegations of providing sexual entertainment to foreign referees more than a decade ago
The Korea Football Association said it was “deeply sorry” for its actions in the early 2010s, as a police raid and wider scrutiny of its former president and national team coach have ratcheted up the pressure for changes at the organization.
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More KTX trains, bus routes coming to Daejeon and South Chungcheong
The central city and western province are adding KTX stops and new intercity and airport bus routes in August to reduce waits and transfer times.
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17,000 DP members' personal data leaked while party remained oblivious for 11 months
The cyberattack, believed to have occurred last September, leaked 17,088 party members' IDs, names, encrypted passwords and email addresses.