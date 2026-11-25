Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon speaks at an AI strategy meeting in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 25. MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND ICT

Measures under consideration include communication and radio wave detection, watermarks on exam papers, behavior recognition through CCTVs and even jamming technology, or the deliberate blocking of wireless signals.

The government is reviewing various measures to prevent cheating using AI and other high-tech means, the science minister said on Wednesday.

Measures under consideration include communication and radio wave detection, watermarks on exam papers and behavior recognition using CCTVs, Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said during an event in Seoul.

The Ministry of Science and ICT is also conducting a technical review on whether it could utilize jamming technology, the deliberate blocking of wireless signals typically used in special situations such as presidential security, the minister added.

On Korea’s partnership with global tech firms to conduct follow-up investigations into suspected cases of AI-assisted cheating, Bae said that the government is discussing the matter with the companies, which he said “share the same concern” on the issue.

“It’s difficult to come up with a perfect solution from a single measure,” the policymaker said, adding that the ministry plans to improve short- and long-term anticheating measures with relevant ministries.

“We’re faced with numerous challenges, from how to prevent AI-assisted cheating to how we can transform our education systems and how we should nurture our future generations in the era of AI,” he added.

Bae also commented on the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying that though he expected the CEO’s return, the rehire happened “much more quickly than [he] thought”

“We were not very concerned, as we have already confirmed [with Nvidia] how to strengthen our partnership at the working level regarding the supply of GPUs,” Bae said.





Yonhap