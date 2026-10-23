Science minister vows swift government-wide measures on smart glasses misuse

The Science Ministry will accelerate government-wide guidelines as concerns grow over covert filming and cheating with smart glasses.

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AI 스마트 안경 관련 질의하는 이정헌 의원 (서울=연합뉴스) 배재만 기자 = 더불어민주당 이정헌 의원이 23일 국회에서 열린 과학기술정보방송통신위원회의 종합감사에서 AI 스마트 안경을 보여주며 도촬을 쉽게 할 수 있음을 보여주고 있다. 2026.10.23 scoop@yna.co.kr/2026-10-23 14:46:50/
Rep. Lee Jeong-heon of the Democratic Party holds up a pair of AI glasses during a parliamentary audit on Oct. 23.

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said Friday his ministry will make efforts to devise measures to address problems caused by smart glasses, vowing to speed up related guidelines already under preparation.

Bae made the remarks during a parliamentary audit held at the National Assembly when a lawmaker asked whether the ministry is planning to deal with concerns over covert filming and privacy violations caused by such devices.

"We will swiftly come up with response measures at a government-wide level," Bae said, noting that President Lee Jae Myung pointed out the issue during a recent Cabinet meeting. "We are preparing a guideline but will speed up its progress."

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Smart glasses are wearable computer frames that integrate digital technology into eyewear, allowing people to film objects with a camera installed on the glasses, or show visual information on the lenses. The technology was brought to the mainstream mostly by Ray-Ban from Meta Platforms Inc.

The device has faced scrutiny in South Korea recently, as a few people have been caught using them to cheat in academic and technical exams or illegally film others. Several countries, including Norway, Australia and the European Union, are already weighing possible restrictions on such devices.

Authorities found a total of three cases of illegal filming utilizing smart glasses as of this year, according to data from Rep. Lee Jeong-heon of the ruling Democratic Party.


Yonhap

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