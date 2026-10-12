School violence cases often draw light penalties

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Two killed, 11 injured in North Jeolla expressway pileup
Police are investigating after an SUV allegedly rear-ended a slowing sedan near tunnel construction, triggering a five-vehicle crash in Jangsu County.
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Life sentence final for man who killed Incheon supermarket owner
A Chinese national convicted of beating an Incheon supermarket owner to death during a robbery will serve life in prison after neither side appealed.
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Jeju woman under police protection killed by former partner
A Jeju woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner 26 days after police gave her a panic button smartwatch, but the device was not activated.
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KDCA rates risk of plague reaching Korea ‘very low’ after Russian lab death
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency called the chance of plague entering Korea "very low” as Russia investigates a researcher’s death.