A view of the Christmas market at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul in 2025 SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Seoul Winter Festival runs Dec. 11 to Jan. 31 next year with a new Han River sauna, Christmas markets, lantern displays, ice skating and New Year’s Eve events.

The annual Seoul Winter Festival is branching out to the Han River this year, where visitors can enjoy a new outdoor sauna experience alongside the city’s nightscape and holiday decorations.

This year’s Seoul Winter Festival, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will take place from Dec. 11 through Jan. 31 next year, at venues throughout the capital including Gwanghwamun Square, Cheonggyecheon, Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) and Bosingak Bell Pavilion.

Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, is a new addition to the festival’s venues. In the evenings from Dec. 24 to 31, participants will be able to relax in a Finnish sauna setting while overlooking the Han River.

The Seoul Winter Festival brings together media art and light shows, Christmas markets, live performances and interactive activities, alongside a public ice skating rink. The event also features special New Year’s Eve celebrations and programs, including the annual bell-ringing ceremony at Bosingak in central Seoul.

This year, the festival will take place under the theme “Fantasia Seoul.” The opening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Gwanghwamun Square, featuring a K-pop competition, musical gala show, light parade, flash mob and citizen choir performance.

The New Year’s countdown event will take place simultaneously in three locations: Gwanghwamun, Bosingak and the DDP. Gwanghwamun’s event will ring in the new year through outdoor billboards and media art, while the DDP will host a laser show featuring Seoul's mascot Hechi and Kakao Friends characters. At Bosingak, distinguished guests will ring the bell 33 times.

Gwanghwamun will also host the seasonal Seoul Light media facade show and a Christmas market from Dec. 11 to Jan. 10 next year.

The Seoul Lantern Festival will take place on a 1.2-kilometer (0.75-mile) section along Cheonggyecheon, from Dec. 11 to Jan. 31 next year. This year, the event will feature lanterns and outdoor light installations inspired by Pokémon and Cookie Run characters.

The Seoul Lantern Festival at Cheonggyecheon in central Seoul in 2025 SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

The Seoul Plaza Skating Park in front of Seoul City Hall will reopen from Dec. 18 to Feb. 9 next year. Hours will be extended to 12:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Seoul’s signature influencer convention, SeoulCon, will run from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1 next year at the DDP. This year, the event is set to focus on business cooperation between brands in the beauty, fashion, food and entertainment sectors and influencers.

A winter sleep contest will take place on Dec. 20 at the DDP. This year, the number of participants will increase to 300 from last year’s 40. The participant with the lowest heart rate while asleep will win.

The festival is part of the city government's push to expand evening programs across the city to boost the local economy.

“After surpassing 10 million visitors last year, the Seoul Winter Festival has extended celebrations to bid farewell to this year and say hello to the new year,” said Min Su-hong, head of the city government's Culture Headquarters. “We hope residents and visitors will make special memories during the upcoming winter nights, and that the festivities help surrounding businesses as well.”

For more information regarding the programs and schedule, visit the Seoul Winter Festival website.





BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]