‘Sarang 2026: The Festival of India in Korea’ to spread culture in cities across Korea

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Korea's science minister seeks wider partnership with Central Asia in AI, science
Bae Kyung-hoon met with fellow science ministers visiting from Central Asia to discuss expanding AI, science and climate technology partnerships.
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Finance minister, ADB chief discuss cooperation in supply chains, AI and energy
Koo Yun-cheol met with Masato Kanda ahead of the Korea-Central Asia Summit set for Wednesday to discuss concrete developments.
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Korea condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges halt
Seoul condemned Houthi strikes on Saudi civilian and energy facilities, warning of risks to Red Sea navigation and global supply chains.
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U.S. ambassador, Seoul's vice foreign minister discuss implementation of summit agreements
U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel and Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina discussed implementing Lee Jae Myung-Trump summit agreements on trade, investment and security.