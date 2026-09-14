‘Sarang 2026: The Festival of India in Korea’ to spread culture in cities across Korea

Indian Ambassador to Korea Gourangalal Das speaks during a yoga festival held in central Seoul on June 21. NEWS1

The event, launched in 2015, is an effort by the Indian Embassy in Korea to share traditional dance, film and other cornerstones.

India's annual cultural festival in Korea will kick off this week, featuring traditional dance performances and workshops in cities across the country, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said Monday.

The 12th edition of "Sarang 2026: The Festival of India in Korea" will run from Tuesday through Sept. 22 in Seoul, the southeastern cities of Busan and Gimhae, the southwestern city of Gwangju and other regions, according to the embassy.

Launched in 2015, the festival aims to showcase India's diverse culture and strengthen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

This year's festival will feature Odissi, one of India's major classical dance traditions, performed by a visiting troupe, led by renowned dancer Madhulita Mohapatra.

The troupe will give its opening performance at Ewha Womans University in Seoul on Tuesday before traveling to other regions. It will also hold workshops for Korean dance enthusiasts, the embassy said

Separately, the 14th Indian Film Festival will be held in November, featuring six award-winning Indian films with Korean subtitles under the theme "Against the Odds: Ordinary Lives, Extraordinary Courage," it added.





Yonhap