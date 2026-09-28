Russia’s new ambassador starts duties in Pyongyang amid deepening ties

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South Korea begins processing North Korean POWs transferred from Ukraine
Two North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine are under temporary protection as Seoul investigates their military roles and possible resettlement.
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Vietnam to install sculptures honoring North Korean soldiers
North Korean and Vietnamese officials attended the unveiling ceremony as Pyongyang and Hanoi step up efforts to deepen bilateral relations.
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Protect North Korean POWs and uncover truth about Russia deployment (KOR)
Seoul must protect two North Korean soldiers while carefully assessing what they know about Pyongyang's military role in Russia's war against Ukraine.
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Why the delay in investigating the DMZ mine blast? (KOR)
The government must explain why investigators reached the site nearly a week after three South Korean soldiers were injured near the military demarcation line.