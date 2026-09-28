Russia’s new ambassador starts duties in Pyongyang amid deepening ties

Andrey Podelyshev, Russia's new ambassador to North Korea, submits a copy of his credentials to Kim Myong-jin, head of the ministry's Second Protocol Department of North Korea's foreign ministry, in this photo captured from the Telegram page of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Sept. 28, 2026. YONHAP

Andrey Podelyshev submitted his credentials to North Korea’s foreign ministry as Russian delegations also arrived for working-level exchanges.

Andrey Podelyshev, Russia's new ambassador to North Korea, began his duties by submitting a copy of his credentials to the foreign ministry, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said Monday.

The envoy handed the copy to Kim Myong-jin, head of the ministry's Second Protocol Department, earlier in the day, the embassy said on its official Telegram channel, adding that the two spoke in a friendly manner and pledged to strengthen ties.

Under diplomatic protocol, newly arrived ambassadors assume their posts upon submitting a copy of their letters of credence to the foreign ministry, which serves as a preliminary step before the formal presentation ceremony with the head of state.

Upon his arrival in Pyongyang on Saturday, Podelyshev paid tribute to the Liberation Tower honoring Soviet troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War and toured a memorial commemorating North Korean troops who fought against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region.

Podelyshev was named ambassador in July, following the sudden death of his predecessor, Alexander Matsegora, in Pyongyang in December last year.

A Russian delegation led by Vyacheslav Nikolayevich Fatin, head of the Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps at Russia's foreign ministry, also arrived in Pyongyang on Monday, the embassy said.

The visit is part of a working-level exchange program that included field trips, discussions on shared interests and meetings with foreign ministry officials.

A science and higher education delegation also arrived to attend the second North Korea-Russia University President Forum, according to the embassy.





Yonhap