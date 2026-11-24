Emergency text alerts instruct residents of Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang to take shelter on the morning of Nov. 24 due to foreign aircrafts possibly violating the airspace. SCREEN CAPTURE

Residents of Ulleung County were briefly told to shelter after Russian military aircraft entered Korea’s air defense zone, while conflicting alerts mistakenly cited North Korea.

Residents of Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang, were told to take shelter early Tuesday after an emergency alert warned that what seems to be Russian aircraft may have violated Korean airspace near Ulleung Island in the East Sea.

The military later announced several planes suspected of Russian aircraft had entered Korea’s air defense identification zone near the island, but did not violate Korean airspace.

The warning was issued at 7:52 a.m. for Ulleung County by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The alert was lifted after approximately five minutes.

“The warning for Ulleung County has been lifted after the Russian aircraft moved out of the danger zone,” the Interior Ministry said. “Residents may return to their normal activities.”

The military later confirmed that the aircraft were Russian military planes, but confusion arose due to the different language used by regional governments.

The Interior Ministry sent an emergency text message to residents of Ulleung County at 7:52 a.m. that read, “Russian aircraft have violated Korean airspace. A warning has been issued for Ulleung County. Take shelter in an underground facility or inside a building.”

Three minutes later, at 7:55 a.m., the ministry sent another message that read, “The Russian aircraft have left the danger zone. The warning for Ulleung County has been lifted as of 7:55 a.m. Please return to your normal activities.”

Confusion followed after the North Gyeongsang provincial government sent a different message at 7:58 a.m.

“The aircraft believed to be North Korean has left the danger zone. The actual warning for Ulleung County has been lifted. Please return to your normal activities,” the message read.

The conflicting alerts led some residents to believe that the aircraft had initially been identified as Russian but was later determined to be North Korean.

About 40 minutes later, the provincial government sent a correction.

“Correction: The airspace violation involved Russian aircraft. We confirm that the aircraft were Russian,” the message read.

The North Gyeongsang provincial government explained the error occurred because officials used wording from a standard training template referring to a presumed North Korean aircraft and changed only the time in the template before sending the alert.





BY KIM EUN-BIN, KIM JUNG-SEOK [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]