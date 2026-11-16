Russia does not recognize Korea's air defense zone, where repeated Russian and joint Chinese-Russian flights have prompted fighter jet deployments.

Several Russian military aircraft entered Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone (Kadiz) over the East Sea early Tuesday before leaving the area.

"Our military detected the Russian military aircraft before they entered Kadiz," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday. "We deployed Air Force fighter jets and took tactical measures to prepare for potential contingencies."

There was no violation of Korean airspace.

An air defense identification zone is an area established to identify and respond to military aircraft approaching a country's airspace. Unlike sovereign airspace, such zones are not subject to national sovereignty under international law.

It is international practice for military aircraft entering another country's air defense identification zone to submit flight plans in advance and report their positions upon entry.

Russia, however, does not recognize the legal basis under international law for Korea's designation of Kadiz.

This is not the first time Russian military aircraft have entered Kadiz. On Aug. 25, several Russian military aircraft entered Kadiz over the East Sea near Ulleung Island and Dokdo, North Gyeongsang, before departing, which led the Korean military to scramble fighter jets.

About 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft participating in a joint aerial exercise also entered Kadiz over the East Sea and the southern waters off Korea on June 27 before leaving the zone.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]