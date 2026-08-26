Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without notice

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Trump says Strait of Hormuz mines removed, warns Iran against new mines
U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States has cleared mines from the Strait of Hormuz and warned Iran that any vessel laying new mines will be destroyed.
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Road bridge connecting North Korea, Russia may open as early as September
Satellite imagery suggests rapid progress on the Tumen River crossing, with Putin potentially attending an opening ceremony.
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Korea streamlines NATO standards access to accelerate defense exports
New government guidelines will give Korean defense firms faster access to NATO specifications, aiming to reduce export delays and expand opportunities in alliance markets.
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Trump’s ‘57 nuclear weapons’ remark raises nuclear domino fears. What do experts say?
Experts warn that accepting North Korea as nuclear-armed could test the U.S. alliance and spur proliferation debates in Seoul and Tokyo.