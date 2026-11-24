An F-15K fighter jet takes off from Daegu Air Base in Daegu for a mission on Nov. 24. YONHAP

Several Russian military aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone (Kadiz) near Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang, triggering a brief warning before leaving without violating airspace.

Several Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (Kadiz) in the East Sea on Tuesday morning and came close to violating South Korean airspace near Ulleung Island, North Gyeongsang, before turning away as South Korean fighter jets were scrambled.

The aircraft entered the Kadiz at around 7:40 a.m. and flew south toward Ulleung Island, approaching very close to its northern airspace, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). They turned east and left the zone after about 20 minutes. Fewer than five aircraft were involved, and the JCS did not disclose their type.

"The Russian military aircraft approached up to just before violating Ulleung Island's airspace," JCS spokesperson Capt. Jang Do-young said at a press briefing. "Military aircraft are very fast, and an airspace violation was expected, so we preemptively issued the warning to protect our people and ensure their safety."

The aircraft flew closer than in March last year, when a Russian military aircraft came within about 20 kilometers (12 miles) of Ulleung Island's northern airspace, according to military officials.

“Our military detected the Russian military aircraft before they entered the Kadiz and deployed Air Force fighter jets, including F-15Ks, to take tactical measures in preparation for possible contingencies,” the JCS said in a later statement.

The air raid warning issued for Ulleung County at 7:52 a.m. caused confusion among residents.

A resident of Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang, checks an emergency text message on a phone as a civil defense siren sounds at around 7:52 a.m. on Nov. 24. NEWS1





It was the first time residents of the island had received an air raid warning over foreign military aircraft, according to local media. It was also reportedly the first time the military had asked the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to issue such a warning. No warning was issued in 2019, when a Russian aircraft actually violated South Korean airspace near the Dokdo islets.

The Interior Ministry's emergency text message said a Russian aircraft had violated South Korean airspace and instructed residents to take shelter in underground facilities or inside buildings.

“We have lifted the warning for Ulleung County as the Russian aircraft moved beyond the danger zone,” the ministry said in a subsequent message sent at 7:57 a.m. “Please return to your daily activities.”

The North Gyeongsang provincial government said in its message lifting the warning that the aircraft appeared to be North Korean. It sent a correction at 8:39 a.m.













Tuesday’s incident follows a series of entries by Russian military aircraft into the Kadiz this year, including in June and August and most recently on Nov. 17 and 19.

Foreign military aircraft are customarily expected to submit flight plans before entering another country’s air defense identification zone. Russia, however, has refused to recognize the Kadiz, with its defense ministry stating in July 2019 that such zones are not stipulated under international rules.

The Ministry of National Defense summoned Col. Nikolai Marchenko, defense attaché at the Russian Embassy in Seoul, to lodge a protest over Russian military aircraft entering the Kadiz.

Col. Nikolai Marchenko, front, defense attaché at the Russian Embassy in Seoul, arrives at the Ministry of National Defense building in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 24. YONHAP

When Marchenko arrived at the Defense Ministry building in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Tuesday afternoon, reporters asked whether the Russian military aircraft had intended to enter South Korean airspace, but he replied only, “No comment.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs separately lodged a protest with Russia.

"The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed regret to the Russian side through diplomatic channels and urged it to prevent a recurrence," the ministry said in a message to reporters.

The ministry did not summon the Russian ambassador to its headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, and instead delivered the protest at the working level, according to a source familiar with the matter.

"We are taking diplomatic measures toward the Russian side when necessary, while closely consulting with the Defense Ministry," a senior Foreign Ministry official told reporters earlier in the day on condition of anonymity.

The official said expressing regret and urging Russia to prevent a recurrence are also diplomatic measures, adding that the ministry is "clearly conveying" its position.

The Kadiz extends beyond South Korea's sovereign airspace and serves as an early warning zone to identify and monitor approaching aircraft. South Korean sovereign airspace covers the country's land and territorial waters. If foreign military aircraft enter without permission, South Korea can deploy fighter jets to intercept them and order them to leave.

Foreign military aircraft are customarily expected to notify a country before entering its air defense zone, but Russia does not recognize the Kadiz, saying it has no basis in international law. Russian military aircraft entered the Kadiz without notice more than 60 times between 2020 and 2024, according to data the Defense Ministry and Air Force submitted to the National Assembly.

The last actual violation of South Korean airspace by a Russian aircraft was in July 2019, when a Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft twice flew into South Korean airspace near the Dokdo islets in the East Sea, prompting South Korean fighter jets to fire hundreds of warning shots. The Foreign Ministry then summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires in Seoul, Maxim Volkov, and made the meeting's opening remarks public, citing the gravity of the first airspace violation by a foreign military aircraft.

Tuesday's incident came six days after President Lee Jae Myung met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time, in an informal 10-minute conversation on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18. Seoul said afterward that the two leaders broadly agreed to manage bilateral ties by seeking cooperation in areas without problems.

The Russian Embassy in Seoul said Russia's aircraft had not violated international law, according to its state-run TASS news agency.

The embassy confirmed it had been in contact with South Korean diplomats over the matter and added that clarifications were provided that Russia acted "in compliance with international law."





Update, Nov. 24: The previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Tuesday’s incident marked the first entry of Russian military aircraft into South Korea’s air defense identification zone (Kadiz) since Nov. 17. It was the first since Nov. 19.

Update, Nov. 24: Added details on the government’s response to the entry of Russian military aircraft into South Korea’s air defense identification zone, as well as previous similar incidents.





BY PAIK JI-HWAN, SEO JI-EUN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]