A resident of Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang, checks an emergency text message on a phone as a civil defense siren sounds at around 7:52 a.m. on Nov. 24. NEWS1

Several Russian military aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense zone near Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang, triggering a brief warning before leaving without violating airspace.

Russian military aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone (Kadiz) in the East Sea Tuesday morning, briefly prompting an air raid warning to be issued to residents of Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang.

Authorities lifted the warning at around 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday, just five minutes after issuing it over a suspected violation of South Korean airspace by a Russian aircraft. However, the North Gyeongsang provincial government at one point mistakenly identified the aircraft as possibly being North Korean, leaving residents in confusion.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety initially sent an emergency text message at 7:52 a.m., instructing residents to take shelter in underground facilities or inside buildings.

“We have lifted the warning for Ulleung County as the Russian aircraft moved beyond the danger zone,” the ministry said in a subsequent message at 7:57 a.m. “Please return to your daily activities.”

The North Gyeongsang provincial government said in its message lifting the warning that the aircraft appeared to be North Korean.

“When sending the message lifting the warning, we simply changed the time in a message template we normally use during drills, which contained the phrase ‘suspected North Korean aircraft,’ and mistakenly sent it out,” a North Gyeongsang government official said. “We ask the central control center to send the message, and it goes out as soon as the center approves it. It would likely be difficult for the center to check the wording of every message from local governments across the country.”

Soon after, military authorities confirmed that they were “Russian military aircraft” and did not violate South Korean airspace.

“Several Russian military aircraft entered the Kadiz over the East Sea and approached Ulleung Island on Tuesday morning, prompting the issuance of an air raid warning,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. “The aircraft left the area while our military was taking military countermeasures. There was no violation of South Korean airspace.”

The Kadiz extends beyond South Korea's sovereign airspace and serves as an early warning zone to identify and monitor approaching aircraft. South Korean sovereign airspace covers the country's land and territorial waters. If foreign military aircraft enter without permission, South Korea can deploy fighter jets to intercept them and order them to leave.

“Our military detected the Russian military aircraft before they entered the Kadiz and deployed Air Force fighter jets, including F-15Ks, to take tactical measures in preparation for possible contingencies,” the JCS said in a later statement.

Tuesday’s incident marks the first entry of a Russian military aircraft into the Kadiz since Nov. 17, when several Russian military aircraft entered and subsequently left the zone over the East Sea at the time without crossing into South Korean sovereign airspace.





BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]