Col. Nikolai Marchenko, defense attaché at the Russian Embassy in Seoul, waves off reporters' questions as he arrives at the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan District, central Seoul, after being summoned on Nov. 24. Russian military aircraft entered Korea's air defense identification zone over the East Sea that morning and came close to violating the airspace over Ulleung Island. YONHAP

Moscow called the Tu-160 mission over the East Sea planned and lawful after its aircraft approached Korean airspace near Ulleung Island.

Russia defended a flight by its Tu-160 strategic bombers over the East Sea as a planned mission over international waters, after Russian military aircraft flew to the edge of Korean airspace near Ulleung Island.

"At certain stages of the route, the strategic missile carriers were escorted by fighter jets of foreign countries," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Tuesday.

Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces escorted the bombers on the flight, which lasted about 10 hours, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.

"All flights by Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules on the use of airspace," the ministry said.

Russian military aircraft entered Korea's air defense identification zone (Kadiz) over the East Sea on Tuesday morning and came extremely close to violating the airspace over Ulleung Island, North Gyeongsang.

"A violation of our airspace by the Russian military aircraft was expected, so we preemptively issued an [air raid] alert to ensure public safety," a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff said at a briefing.

An F-15K fighter jet returns to a military air base in Daegu after completing its mission on Nov. 24. The military deployed F-15Ks and other fighter jets after Russian military aircraft entered Korea's air defense identification zone over the East Sea that morning and neared Ulleung Island, where an air raid alert was briefly issued. YONHAP

The Ministry of National Defense summoned Air Force Col. Nikolai Marchenko, defense attaché at the Russian Embassy in Seoul, to its headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, that afternoon.

Lee Sok-bae, Korea's ambassador to Russia, requested a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, and the two discussed pending issues, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on social media Tuesday.





BY KIM JI-HYE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]