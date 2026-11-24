Members of Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination attempt to board a subway train at Seoul Station on Aug. 18. YONHAP

The Land Ministry said it supports a proposed revision to the Railway Safety Act that targets rush-hour disruptions, but also said the proposed financial penalties it carries are too severe.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has expressed support for a bill that would penalize protesters who disrupt commuters' travel during rush hour, saying new provisions are needed to punish such acts.

The bill, a revision to the Railroad Safety Act, is commonly referred to as the “anti-SADD law,” named after the disability rights group Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD). The group has frequently staged subway protests in Seoul to demand greater mobility rights for people with disabilities.

“New provisions penalizing acts that disrupt subway operations during rush hour are needed to ensure safe train operations and maintain a smoothly functioning railway system,” the ministry told the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, which is reviewing the proposed revision, the JoongAng Ilbo learned on Monday.

“While the Criminal Act and other laws contain general prohibitions, separate provisions are needed to clearly define what constitutes an offense and ensure consistent and effective punishment,” the ministry added.

The bill, introduced by People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kim Jae-sub in April last year, would make disrupting train operations through protests or other acts during designated hours punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($37,200). It would also allow penalties to be increased by up to 50 percent.

“Protests by groups such as SADD have inconvenienced a considerable number of citizens,” Kim said. “Penalties are necessary because such protests not only infringe on people's right to travel but also lead to social conflict and economic losses.”

But the Land Ministry expressed opposition to the severity of the proposed penalties.

“The penalties appear excessive when compared to similar legislation, including the Assembly and Demonstration Act, and cases in other countries,” the ministry told the National Assembly. “A prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 10 million won appears appropriate.”

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's sign is seen inside the Government Complex Sejong in Sejong on April 1. YONHAP

Articles 12 and 22 of the Assembly and Demonstration Act stipulate that assemblies or demonstrations held on major roads in major cities that could seriously disrupt traffic may be prohibited, and failure to comply with a dispersal order may result in a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 1 million won.

Police maintain that applying these provisions to SADD's subway protests is difficult because they are considered “indoor protests” and are therefore not subject to the act's reporting requirements for outdoor assemblies. Police and Seoul Metro have instead relied on the Railroad Safety Act and other laws to control the protests.

The Seoul Jongno Police Station referred SADD co-representative Park Kyung-seok to the prosecution on Nov. 10 on charges including obstruction of business under the Criminal Act over allegations that he occupied a subway platform for more than an hour.

Park and around 70 others staged a protest on the platform of Gwanghwamun Station on Nov. 18 last year. Seoul Metro had trains pass through the station without stopping that day, starting at 8:33 a.m. for trains in one direction and 8:50 a.m. for those in the opposite direction.

Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination holds a press conference condemning police investigations against the group outside Seoul Hyehwa Police Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 12. YONHAP

Courts have handed down suspended prison sentences to some SADD members indicted over subway protests.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced a SADD activist surnamed Moon to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and a fine of 200,000 won on Jan. 29 on charges including obstruction of railway traffic. Moon was accused of preventing a subway train from departing by wedging an electric wheelchair in the train's doorway.

The Seoul Western District Court upheld a lower-court ruling on June 11, sentencing an activist surnamed Yoo to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on charges including aggravated obstruction of official duties. Yoo was accused of ramming a wheelchair into a police officer during a morning rush-hour protest.

The ruling and opposition parties remain divided over the proposed revision to the Railroad Safety Act, with the debate centering on the balance between protecting the mobility rights of people with disabilities and safeguarding the rights of other commuters.

Members of Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination are gathered to stage a subway boarding protest at Hyehwa Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 3. YONHAP

“Freedom of expression through assemblies and demonstrations is a fundamental value guaranteed by the Constitution, so it is inappropriate to revise the law merely to reiterate provisions already contained in existing legislation, such as the Criminal Act,” Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Lee Yong-sun said in opposition to the bill during a meeting of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee's legislative review subcommittee on Nov. 11.

The PPP, meanwhile, voiced support for the proposed revision.

“There have been numerous instances of subway trains being delayed or passing through stations without stopping,” PPP Rep. Shin Sung-bum said. “Restrictions are needed on subway protests that hold citizens hostage.”

SADD announced an end to its group subway boarding protests during morning rush hour in August, when DP members of the Seoul Metropolitan Council pledged to pass ordinances guaranteeing mobility and labor rights for people with disabilities. The group launched a separate campaign in September to demand the restoration of a public-sector jobs program for people with severe disabilities while having individual protesters crawling on subway trains instead of blocking train doors. The campaign is scheduled to continue through Dec. 28.





BY KIM JEONG-JAE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



