Rural basic income brought new residents, then growth stalled

Residents shop for groceries at a local food market in Namhae County, South Gyeongsang, where rural basic income payments can be used. NAMHAE COUNTY OFFICE

Korea’s basic income pilot briefly drew residents to shrinking counties, but population gains have stalled as migration slows and deaths outpace births.

Korea’s first attempt to reverse population decline through monthly cash handouts appears to have lost its ability to draw new residents, according to a self-assessment by Namhae County in South Gyeongsang.

“The population growth attributable to an influx of new residents has effectively run its course,” the county concluded in its September report.

The assessment came just eight months after the county began distributing basic income payments in February. The county's population, which initially grew following the program's introduction, has since plateaued. By the end of September, Namhae had spent approximately 49.8 billion won ($37.2 million) on the initiative, including national funding. On average, it has spent 5.5 billion won per month.

The total is expected to reach approximately 141 billion won once next year's budget is included.

The trend extends beyond Namhae to other basic income recipients' communities, including Yeongyang County in North Gyeongsang and Cheongyang County in South Chungcheong, where population growth has stalled or reversed.





Rural basic income's brief population rebound

The rural basic income program provides residents of selected communities at risk of depopulation with 150,000 won a month in local vouchers, regardless of age, income or employment status.

The government launched the program in 10 areas in February and expanded it to seven more in August. The government plans to expand the program to 35 areas next year. The estimated budget for next year alone stands at 2.33 trillion won, including central government contributions.

Namhae County saw an influx of new residents shortly after the government included the region in the program October last year, even before the first basic income payments began, according to county officials on Oct. 28.

Notes of public feedback about rural basic income are posted on a board at a community center in Namhae County, South Gyeongsang. NAMHAE COUNTY OFFICE

In just two months, Namhae's population rose from 39,296 in September last year to 40,437 in November — crossing the 40,000 mark for the first time since the government announced the program. The increase marked the county's first population rebound in more than a decade.

But the recovery began to unravel after June this year, when the population hit 41,143. The county has since recorded declines in each of the following three months. Its resident population eventually dropped to 41,032 by the end of September.

“We have returned to a situation much like the one before rural basic income was introduced,” the county said. “Natural population decline is once again outweighing the gains from new arrivals.”

The county attributed the reversal to a slowdown in migration, which had previously driven population growth but has now returned to pre-program levels. As a result, deaths once again outnumber births without enough new residents to offset the losses.

An analysis of Namhae County records showed that monthly arrivals averaged about 500 between October in 2025 and June, compared with roughly 240 in 2024. That was enough to outweigh the combined monthly losses of around 250 residents who moved away and 62 who died.

Gurye County chief Jang Gil-seon, left, uses the county's rural basic income payment to purchase agricultural products at a local market on Aug. 28. GURYE COUNTY OFFICE

More recently, however, arrivals to Namhae County have dropped to around 200 a month, and deaths among older adult residents have once again tipped the population into decline.

Namhae is a super-aged community. Residents aged 65 and older make up 44.5 percent of the population, well above the 20 percent threshold. The county records seven to 10 deaths for every birth, losing approximately 60 residents each month as deaths continue to outpace births.

“A substantial share of people connected to Namhae through their jobs, hometown ties or property ownership have already relocated to the county, leaving little of the influx we saw when the program first began,” said Ahn Seong-pil, head of Namhae County's population and youth policy division. “We cannot prevent natural population decline, but basic income payments have helped retain residents and slightly reduced the number of people moving away. It slowed the overall population decline compared with last year.”





Much the same case elsewhere

Cheongyang County in South Chungcheong has once again slipped below the 30,000-resident threshold, despite its participation in the first round of rural basic income payments. The county had recovered from 29,078 residents in September last year to 30,077 in March, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

The figure then fell for five straight months from May and fell to 29,998 in September. By then, the county had paid out roughly 35.3 billion won under the program.

Farmers from Jeonnam-Gwangju call for full-scale implementation of rural basic income on Sept. 10. NEWS1

The pattern extends to Yeongyang County in North Gyeongsang and Jeongseon County in Gangwon, where population growth has similarly flattened. The basic income program initially helped increase their populations, but that growth has since leveled off, according to officials from the both counties. They said it remained unclear whether the slowdown meant the program was losing its effectiveness in attracting residents.

Not all rural communities have seen their population gains fade. Okcheon County in North Chungcheong has maintained its growth after rebounding to the 50,000-resident mark. Its relative success has been attributed to its location just a 20-minute drive from Daejeon, a city of 1.44 million people, which shares the same broader residential and economic area.

“Since Okcheon was selected for the basic income program, Daejeon has accounted for the largest share of new residents at 45 percent, followed by the city of Cheongju in North Chungcheong,” an Okcheon County official said. “Our proximity to a major city has helped keep the population growing.”

Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi, a participating region and part of the greater Seoul area, has also recorded steady population gains.

Then-Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, second from right, speaks about rural basic income during his visit to Namhae County in South Gyeongsang on June 12. YONHAP





Cash alone won't solve rural decline

“Public funds would be better spent on infrastructure, including transportation networks that connect major cities and rural communities into a single living area,” said Choi Ho-taek, a professor of public administration at Pai Chai University. “It could improve regional competitiveness and create more lasting incentives for people to relocate. Instead, we are pouring vast sums into a program that merely buys time for shrinking communities without actually shifting population away from the Seoul metropolitan area. Whether that is a sensible use of public funds deserves scrutiny.”

But some argue population growth is not the only measure of the program's success. Its effects on residents' quality of life and local economic activity also warrant consideration.

Namhae County points to a sharp rise in consumer spending as evidence of its economic impact. Card sales jumped 34.2 percent in April from the same month last year, compared with an average increase of just 2.6 percent across South Gyeongsang, a difference of more than 13-fold.

“Rural basic income should be evaluated not only by its impact on population growth but also by improvements in residents' quality of life and local economic activity,” an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said. “Local governments should go beyond simply distributing payments and pursue complementary measures, such as improving living conditions, to make the policy more effective.”





BY SPECIAL REPORTING TEAM [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]