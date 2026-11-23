Chief Justice Jo Hee-de arrives for work at the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 20. NEWS1

The Democratic Party aims to introduce an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Jo Hee-de by year-end, drawing fierce opposition criticism and concern from some of its own lawmakers.

Rival political parties sparred Monday over the ruling Democratic Party's (DP) plan to seek the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de by year-end.

The DP's move came after the Supreme Court on Thursday overturned an appellate ruling that sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 15 years in prison for playing a key role in the 2024 martial law bid, sending the case back to the Seoul High Court for review.

DP leader Kim Min-seok reaffirmed earlier in the day the party's commitment to pursue Jo's impeachment, despite objections from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and some members of his own party.

"There are more than enough grounds to impeach Chief Justice Jo for violating the Constitution and the law," Rep. Kim said during a meeting of the party's supreme council.

Kim said the party will gather opinions from inside and out to prepare for the impeachment motion.

The DP has cited the Supreme Court's decision to send President Lee Jae Myung's election law case back to the appeals court and allegations of Jo's improper use of official funds as grounds for impeachment.

The party initially cited the court's ruling in Han's case as grounds for Jo's impeachment but later excluded it, citing concerns that a court ruling alone cannot constitute grounds for impeachment.

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok speaks during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 23. NEWS1

DP floor leader Han Byung-do also called for Jo's impeachment, describing it as a "historic mission to wipe out remnants of insurrection," referring to former President Yoon's martial law bid.

"Since the declaration of the unlawful martial law on Dec. 3, Chief Justice Jo's actions have fueled public skepticism that he has arbitrarily interpreted the Constitution and laws and failed to fulfill his responsibilities as head of the judiciary," Rep. Han said.

The DP is seeking to introduce the impeachment motion on Dec. 3, the second anniversary of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 martial law bid, according to the party's spokesperson, Rep. Cho Gye-won.

It plans to put the motion to a vote at a parliamentary plenary session without referring it to the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee.

The PPP has denounced the ruling party, accusing it of seeking to impeach Jo to prevent Lee's criminal trials from resuming.

"If the impeachment motion is passed, the current administration will come to an end," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said during a meeting of the party's leadership.

"The idea of using the impeachment of the chief justice as a political tool, regardless of whether it succeeds, to prevent the resumption of a criminal president's trials is a violation of the constitutional order and an act of insurrection," he added.

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok speaks during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 23. NEWS1

Other senior PPP officials echoed the criticism, urging the judiciary to resume President Lee's criminal trials.

"If they impeach the chief justice, they will try to impeach judges whenever a ruling is not in their favor," PPP Rep. Shin Dong-wook said during the meeting.

"I believe the only way to prevent Korea from falling further into the abyss is for the judiciary to step forward and decide to resume President Lee Jae Myung's trials," he added.

The DP's push to move ahead with Jo's impeachment has drawn criticism even within the party.

In a Facebook post Friday, DP Rep. Kwak Sang-eon stressed that a court ruling cannot, by itself, constitute grounds for impeachment, raising concerns about potential public backlash.

"If we impeach the chief justice now, the public will only view it as an impeachment over the ruling handed down yesterday in the insurrection case involving [former Prime Minister] Han Duck-soo," he said.

The DP currently holds 161 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, giving it enough seats to pass the impeachment motion on its own.





Yonhap