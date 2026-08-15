Rubio calls Korea an 'indispensable partner' in Liberation Day message

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks as he welcomes British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband at the U.S. State Department in Washington on Aug. 5. EPA/YONHAP

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted expanding cooperation with Korea on security, critical minerals and shipbuilding.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday called Korea an "indispensable partner" in joint efforts to promote prosperity in a congratulatory message to the Korean people marking the 81st anniversary of their nation's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

In a press statement marking Korea's Liberation Day, Rubio delivered the message on behalf of the U.S. government as Seoul and Washington deepen cooperation in various areas, ranging from defense to shipbuilding and critical minerals.

"The United States remains proud to stand with the ROK, an indispensable partner, as we continue working together to expand prosperity and support the extraordinary people-to-people ties that bind our nations together," Rubio said. ROK stands for Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

The secretary pointed out that for more than seven decades, the two countries have cultivated an alliance "grounded in shared values, mutual trust and an unwavering commitment to each other's security and prosperity."

"Following the president's historic state visit to the ROK last fall, the United States and the ROK have ushered in a historic new era in our relationship, deepening cooperation on a range of issues, including economic security, critical minerals and shipbuilding," he said.

He was referring to the summit between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in Korea in late October ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.





Yonhap



