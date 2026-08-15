Rubio calls Korea an 'indispensable partner' in Liberation Day message

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Liberation Day nears, but 'No Japan' has become 'Go Japan'
Record travel, beer imports and warmer public sentiment signal a striking shift from Korea’s 2019 “No Japan” boycott.
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Cool caves, dark past: Ulsan attraction bears scars of Japanese 1910-45 colonization
In the heart of the city lie four caves, carved out of the mountain by locals forced to mobilize by the occupiers and now attempting to preserve that history.
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The next fleet of Washington's warships could be Korean
Trump’s new policy could let qualifying Korean shipbuilders build up to two U.S.-bound vessels at home while expanding U.S. shipyard investment.
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PPP lawmaker tells U.S. House Coupang data breach action was not discriminatory
Rep. Cho Kyung-tae of the People Power Party explained that the move was no different from actions taken against Korean companies.