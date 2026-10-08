Rotten rice rolls? Suspected food poisoning cases surge after visitors eat gimbap at North Jeolla festival.

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Seoul mayor says 'all-in-one' tourist-friendly payment app could come at start of year
Oh Se-hoon outlined his vision for a happier and healthier capital at the Korea JoongAng Daily Forum on Thursday.
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Foreign drivers' uninsured crashes cost state fund almost 5 billion won
Across 1,023 incidents caused by foreign nationals between 2021 and August, the Traffic Accident Compensation Supervisory Service paid almost 5 billion won ($3.7 million) to the victims and has recovered less than 1 percent from offenders.
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Jamsu Bridge to become pedestrian-only next year, setting stage for more cultural events
Vehicles will be fully restricted from Oct. 26, with the aim of fully reopening the bridge by August of next year.
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Court orders cult leader to compensate sexual assault victims
Jeong Myeong-seok and the Christian Gospel Mission, also known as Jesus Morning Star, were ordered to jointly pay 250 million won ($187,000), 80 million won plus and 40 million won, respectively, to his three victims.