SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, and his ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong, director of Art Center Nabi, arrive for the second mediation session in their property division case at the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 15. YONHAP

Roh Soh-yeong rejected Chey Tae-won’s proposal to pay the full divorce settlement within a week, disputing its delay and no-lawsuit terms.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has offered to pay his ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong the full 944 billion won ($703.1 million) ordered in their property division case within a week, with interest if he pays late.

Roh, director of Art Center Nabi, has rejected the offer through her lawyers, who told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the week would give Chey a grace period that the court's ruling never allowed.

Chey's legal team made the offer Monday, when it asked the Supreme Court to issue a court-recommended settlement in his second appeal over the property division, legal sources said Thursday. Such a settlement takes the force of a final ruling if neither side objects within two weeks of receiving it.

Under Chey's terms, he would pay the full sum within seven days of the settlement becoming final and owe 5 percent annual late-payment interest after that. At that rate, the interest would come to about 130 million won a day, or 47.2 billion won a year.

The Seoul High Court, which reheard the case after the Supreme Court sent it back, ordered in July that the 5 percent interest run from the day after its ruling becomes final.

Chey's side argues that the seven days reflect the banking procedures needed to transfer a sum of nearly 1 trillion won.

The two sides are also split over a no-further-litigation clause, under which neither would file additional lawsuits.

Roh's side is concerned that the clause would bar her from seeking a further division of property even if more of Chey's assets were found later.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks during a seminar held at Seoul National University in southern Seoul on Nov. 5. YONHAP

Such clauses are common when the parties to a family dispute settle by agreement, Chey's side said, adding that the aim is to keep the same dispute from recurring once the property division is paid.

Nor do the two sides agree on how long it would take to close the case.

Roh's side argued that drafting and serving the settlement decision and waiting out the objection period would take at least a month. The fastest way to end the case would be for Chey to withdraw his appeal, it said.

“If Chairman Chey is sincere about resolving the dispute swiftly, we urge him to immediately withdraw his appeal,” Roh's legal representative said in a statement Wednesday.

Chey's side countered that the settlement could become final immediately if both sides waive their right to object.

“If [Roh] agrees to the court-recommended settlement, the case could be closed as early as this week, and she could receive the amount she wants," Chey's legal team said in a statement the same day.

Chey and Roh had been in divorce proceedings since 2017. The divorce was finalized in October last year, but the legal fight over the division of their assets has continued.

The July ruling set the split at two-thirds for Chey and one-third for Roh and ordered him to pay her 944 billion won. Chey appealed it to the Supreme Court.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



