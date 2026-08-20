Rival parties agree to ease rules for housing supply at Seoul's Camp Kim

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North Korea has 80 to 120 nuclear weapons, 'somewhat different' to Trump's 57: Defense minister
In a parliamentary hearing, Ahn Gyu-back cited a higher number while affirming Seoul's stance on not recognizing Pyongyang as a nuclear state.
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Government housing measures backfire on young couples
Tax and loan changes meant to curb speculation are complicating home plans for couples preparing to marry and raise children.
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Plan to relocate financial regulators, state-run banks outside Seoul faces backlash
The proposal would put distance between regulators and the institutions they oversee while also leading to the mass resignation of skilled professionals.
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New Democratic Party leader visits ex-President Moon, vows to heal internal wounds
Kim Min-seok made the promise after the former president expressed concern that members of rival factions appeared to have sustained "deep internal wounds" due to the tight competition in the leadership race.