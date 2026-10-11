Rights groups demand release of Gwangju laureates

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Father arrested after infant daughter dies with bruises
Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl after finding bruises and allegedly deleted home camera footage.
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Juvenile theft cases up 76% since 2021, with unmanned stores a key factor
Youth theft cases in Korea rose 76% in four years, with police and experts linking the increase partly to weak security at unmanned self-service stores.
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Police to push ahead with $33M patrol robot plan despite snags in pilot programs
The national agency aims to deploy 300 bots on the streets as officers are pulled over to investigations after a major criminal justice system change.
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Man faces extradition from Britain over stabbing of woman at Seoul university
Korean authorities put out an Interpol Red Notice and confirmed that the suspect had fled, with his arrest coming nine days after the incident.