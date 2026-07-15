Rights commission rules Ewha discriminated against sexual minorities

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Monsoon rains cause power outages, structural damage across greater Seoul
Heavy downpours triggered over 100 rain-related incidents across the greater Seoul area overnight, while authorities reported no injuries.
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Former club volleyball coach investigated over sexual harassment claim
The former coach of a women’s professional volleyball team is being investigated after a player reported alleged sexual harassment during a team dinner.
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Fake volunteer group arrested after stealing 40.9 billion won in crypto investment scheme
Suspects allegedly posed as volunteer group members promoting a temporarily listed cryptocurrency and swindled 436 people, including wealthy individuals and older adults, out of 40.9 billion won ($26.9 million).
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Ourhome factory worker dies 37 days after conveyor belt accident
The death of the subcontracted employee, who was critically injured in June after becoming trapped in machinery, has prompted police to upgrade their charges against company safety managers.