Retrial for Uzbek national convicted of murder in 2009 to begin next week

An Uzbek man serving a life sentence for a 2009 taxi driver killing will return to court after judges found investigators had used deception to elicit a confession and also violated his rights to an interpreter.

A court will open a retrial next week for an Uzbek national who was sentenced to life in prison 16 years ago for killing and robbing a taxi driver in 2009, legal sources said Monday.

According to the sources, the first hearing of the retrial for Bozorov Akmal, 37, will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Changwon District Court in Changwon.

The Supreme Court finalized Akmal's life imprisonment in 2010 on charges of robbing and killing a taxi driver in Changwon in March 2009. After his first request for a retrial was rejected in 2015, he filed a second petition in January last year through Park Jun-young, a defense attorney known for handling retrial cases.

Park pointed out numerous flaws in the original investigation, including forensic opinions on the victim's neck wounds, taxi routes, records from the National Forensic Service, phone logs and testimony regarding the weapon. He also raised allegations of physical assault and coercion by investigators.

On Oct. 15, the court decided to reopen Akmal's case and suspended his prison sentence, acknowledging that police lied to Akmal by falsely claiming his DNA was found at the crime scene and that the victim was still alive in order to extract a confession. The court also said his right to an interpreter had been violated.

Following the court's decision, the Changwon District Prosecutors Office said it “heavily accepts the human rights violations during the investigation at the time,” emphasizing they will carry out future proceedings based on objective evidence and legal principles.





Yonhap