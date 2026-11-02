Retrial for Uzbek national convicted of murder in 2009 to begin next week

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Seoul mayor says to review next year's marathons 'from scratch' after severe traffic disruptions
Mayor Oh Se-hoon pledged a full review of next year's races after road closures from a weekend event caused major traffic disruptions.
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Special counsel raids election commission over $675,000 in alleged improper stipends
A special counsel raided Korea’s National Election Commission over allegations that commissioners received 905.8 million won ($675,000) in improper stipends.
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Korean man arrested in Japan for alleged sexual assault of a minor, filming it
Japanese police are investigating a 25-year-old Korean man accused of sexually assaulting and filming a middle school student in Osaka.
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Government reviews multicultural family support programs for 'reverse discrimination'
The government's move to examine multicultural family support programs comes after President Lee Jae Myung said that he would review whether they were necessary, drawing backlash from critics who accused him of inciting division.