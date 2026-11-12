Rescued dolphin Anmoki released off Jeju after rehabilitation

An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Anmoki swims off the coast of Gangneung Port in Gangneung, Gangwon, on July 15, as rescuers prepare to bring it to safety after it suffered injuries while swimming alongside boats and rubbing against their hulls. YONHAP

Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued near Gangneung after boat propeller injuries, was released off Jeju Island following four months of rehabilitation.

An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin nicknamed Anmoki, rescued off the coast of Gangneung, Gangwon, in July, was released back into the wild Thursday after four months of treatment and rehabilitation.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries released the dolphin into waters near Mount Sanbang in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, in the morning.

Named after Anmok Port, now known as Gangneung Port, Anmoki had been living alone near the harbor since last year before being rescued on July 15 after suffering injuries from approaching boat propellers.

The dolphin then underwent rehabilitation at a whale ecology center in Jangsaengpo, Ulsan, where it regained its ability to hunt for food and swim.

Authorities chose the waters off Jeju Island, a major habitat for Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, as the release site in hopes that Anmoki would join an existing pod.

Officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries release Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off Gangneung Port in July, into the waters off Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Nov. 12. YONHAP

Researchers attached a satellite tracking device to Anmoki's dorsal fin to monitor its movements and determine how well it adapts to life in the wild.

The device is designed to transmit signals for one to three months before naturally detaching.

Officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries release Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off Gangneung Port in July, into the waters off Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Nov. 12. YONHAP

Officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries release Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off Gangneung Port in July, into the waters off Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Nov. 12. YONHAP

Rescuers work to save Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, off the coast of Gangneung Port in Gangneung, Gangwon, on July 15. YONHAP

An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Anmoki is brought ashore after being rescued near Gangneung Port, formerly known as Anmok Port, in Gangneung, Gangwon, on July 15, in this photo provided by a reader. YONHAP





BY KIM HYON-DONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]