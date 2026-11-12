Rescued dolphin Anmoki released off Jeju after rehabilitation

Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued near Gangneung after boat propeller injuries, was released off Jeju Island following four months of rehabilitation.

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구조 기다리는 돌고래 '안목이' (강릉=연합뉴스) 양지웅 기자 = 15일 강원 강릉항 앞바다에서 남방큰돌고래 '안목이'의 구조 작전이 준비되고 있다. 안목이는 최근 강릉 앞바다에 출몰해 선박을 따라다니며 화제가 됐지만, 선박 옆에 따라붙어 헤엄치거나 선체에 몸을 들이대는 과정에서 몸에 상처를 입어 구조에 나서게 됐다. 2026.7.15 yangdoo@yna.co.kr/2026-07-15 12:58:51/
An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Anmoki swims off the coast of Gangneung Port in Gangneung, Gangwon, on July 15, as rescuers prepare to bring it to safety after it suffered injuries while swimming alongside boats and rubbing against their hulls.

An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin nicknamed Anmoki, rescued off the coast of Gangneung, Gangwon, in July, was released back into the wild Thursday after four months of treatment and rehabilitation.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries released the dolphin into waters near Mount Sanbang in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, in the morning.

Named after Anmok Port, now known as Gangneung Port, Anmoki had been living alone near the harbor since last year before being rescued on July 15 after suffering injuries from approaching boat propellers.

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The dolphin then underwent rehabilitation at a whale ecology center in Jangsaengpo, Ulsan, where it regained its ability to hunt for food and swim.

Authorities chose the waters off Jeju Island, a major habitat for Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, as the release site in hopes that Anmoki would join an existing pod.

고향으로 돌아온 '안목이' (서귀포=연합뉴스) 박지호 기자 = 해양수산부 관계자 등이 7월 강릉항에서 구조한 남방큰돌고래 '안목이'를 12일 서귀포시 안덕면 사계리 용머리해안 인근 해상에 방류하고 있다. 2026.11.12 jihopark@yna.co.kr/2026-11-12 11:56:04/
Officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries release Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off Gangneung Port in July, into the waters off Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Nov. 12.

Researchers attached a satellite tracking device to Anmoki's dorsal fin to monitor its movements and determine how well it adapts to life in the wild.

The device is designed to transmit signals for one to three months before naturally detaching.

고향으로 돌아온 '안목이' (서귀포=연합뉴스) 박지호 기자 = 해양수산부 관계자 등이 7월 강릉항에서 구조한 남방큰돌고래 '안목이'를 12일 서귀포시 안덕면 사계리 용머리해안 인근 해상에 방류하고 있다. 2026.11.12 jihopark@yna.co.kr/2026-11-12 11:40:55/
Officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries release Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off Gangneung Port in July, into the waters off Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Nov. 12.
고향으로 돌아온 '안목이' (서귀포=연합뉴스) 박지호 기자 = 해양수산부 관계자 등이 7월 강릉항에서 구조한 남방큰돌고래 '안목이'를 12일 서귀포시 안덕면 사계리 용머리해안 인근 해상에 방류하고 있다. 2026.11.12 jihopark@yna.co.kr/2026-11-12 11:55:38/
Officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries release Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off Gangneung Port in July, into the waters off Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Nov. 12.
강릉항 돌고래 '안목이' 구조 성공 (강릉=연합뉴스) 양지웅 기자 = 15일 강원 강릉항 앞바다에서 남방큰돌고래 '안목이'의 구조 작전이 펼쳐지고 있다. 안목이는 최근 강릉 앞바다에 출몰해 선박을 따라다니며 화제가 됐지만, 선박 옆에 따라붙어 헤엄치거나 선체에 몸을 들이대는 과정에서 몸에 상처를 입어 구조에 나서게 됐다. 2026.7.15 yangdoo@yna.co.kr/2026-07-15 13:25:44/
Rescuers work to save Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, off the coast of Gangneung Port in Gangneung, Gangwon, on July 15.
육상으로 옮겨지는 강릉항 돌고래 '안목이' (강릉=연합뉴스) 15일 강원 강릉시 강릉항(옛 안목항)에서 남방큰돌고래 '안목이'가 구조돼 육상으로 옮겨지고 있다. 안목이는 최근 강릉 앞바다에 출몰해 선박을 따라다니며 화제가 됐지만, 선박 옆에 따라붙어 헤엄치거나 선체에 몸을 들이대는 과정에서 몸에 상처를 입어 구조에 나서게 됐다. 2026.7.15 [독자 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] yoo21@yna.co.kr/2026-07-15 14:18:02/
An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Anmoki is brought ashore after being rescued near Gangneung Port, formerly known as Anmok Port, in Gangneung, Gangwon, on July 15, in this photo provided by a reader.


BY KIM HYON-DONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr] 

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

rescue korea indo-pacific bottlenose dolphin ministry of oceans and fisheries dolphin social affairs jeju island

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