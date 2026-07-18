Rescue operation launched after suspected Chinese fishing boat sinks near Yeonpyeong Island

The Korea Coast Guard conducted search and rescue operations after a vessel believed to be a Chinese fishing boat sank in waters north of Yeonpyeong Island, Incheon, on July 18. The graphic shows the location of the incident. KOREA COAST GUARD

The Korean coast guard and military are conducting joint rescue operations after a suspected Chinese fishing vessel sank north of Yeonpyeong Island.

The Korea Coast Guard and military authorities launched search and rescue operations on Saturday after a vessel believed to be a Chinese fishing boat sank in waters north of Yeonpyeong Island in Incheon earlier in the day.

The Marine Corps' Yeonpyeong unit reported at around 11 a.m. that "a vessel suspected to be a Chinese fishing boat appears to be flooded and sinking" in waters north of Yeonpyeong Island.

Military authorities observed other Chinese fishing boats rushing toward the vessel and conducting their own search and rescue efforts for crew members who had fallen into the water before immediately relaying the information to the Coast Guard.

Upon receiving the report, the Coast Guard dispatched patrol vessels to the scene in close coordination with the military.

The Coast Guard and military are continuing rescue operations while working to determine the number of casualties.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]