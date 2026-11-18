Test-takers check the locations of their exam rooms at Bangsan High School in Songpa District, southern Seoul, during the preliminary session for the College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov. 18. NEWS1

The rise in high school graduates and equivalency diploma holders comes as the government announced that the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) would be the last under the current format and launched the regional doctor program, leading to a large medical school admissions pool.

More than 550,000 students will have completed the preliminary session for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) — the country’s last under the current format, and the one that has drawn the most repeat test-takers in 23 years — by the end of Wednesday.

The preliminary session is taking place across 85 districts nationwide, with students familiarizing themselves with their assigned testing site and reviewing exam rules a day in advance.

The surge in repeat test-takers — driven by both next year’s overhaul of the exam, which will remove or replace certain subjects, and the launch of a regional doctor program — is expected to intensify competition for spots at top universities.

Additionally, the government is tightening its oversight on the test this year to prevent AI-assisted cheating.

Students will have to leave their bags in the hallway outside of the classroom. Proctors will cover each button on test-takers' clothes with a sticker to block any hidden miniature cameras and will check test-takers' eyeglasses before every exam period. The government has also deployed more than 8,400 additional supervisory staff on top of the roughly 75,000 regular proctors.

A total of 551,864 people applied to take this year’s CSAT, 2,310 fewer than last year. Applicants still in high school fell by 16,506 from last year to 355,391, while high school graduates rose by 13,784 to 173,706 — 31.5 percent of all applicants, up from 28.9 percent last year. The remaining 22,767 hold a high school equivalency diploma or another qualification.

A pair of AI-powered smart glasses on sale at an eyewear store in Seoul shows the answers to questions from the mathematics section of the College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov. 18, a day before this year’s exam. NEWS1

The figures mark a 23-year high for graduates and a 32-year high for equivalency diploma holders. Combined, graduates and equivalency diploma holders — both categorized as repeat test-takers — stood at 196,473, the most since the 2004 academic year.

The number of students who enrolled in a university this year and are sitting the exam again could alone reach 100,000, university admissions industry sources said.

Because some repeat test-takers have already taken the exam, they are more likely to earn a high score, adding pressure to those still in high school.

The rise in repeat test-takers is attributed to this being the last exam under the current format and to the regional doctor program, which has expanded medical school admissions. Under the program, students admitted through the program receive tuition support in exchange for practicing in a designated region for 10 years after earning their medical license.

Starting with the 2028 PSAT, test-takers will be unable to choose their preferred electives for the Korean and mathematics sections; they also will be unable to select two out of 17 social studies or science electives. Instead, while social studies and science will still be tested separately, all students will take an integrated exam, with no divide between the humanities and natural science tracks.

Test-takers check the location of their exam rooms at Cheongju Shinheung High School in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, during the preliminary session for the College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov. 18. YONHAP

This year, applicants favored certain electives. For the Korean section, 75 percent of those taking the Korean section hose speech and writing, while 25 percent chose language and media. For mathematics, 64.9 percent chose probability and statistics, while 35.1 percent chose calculus or geometry.

For social studies and science, 452,219 applicants — far more than the 160,182 who picked at least one science subject — picked at least one social studies subject, accounting for 85.1 percent of all applicants in this section.

As more students pick social studies over science, a shift known in Korea as the satam run, the choice between the two is expected to be a key variable in this year’s college admissions results.The exam will take place at 1,312 test sites nationwide from 8:40 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. Test-takers must bring their admission slips and ID and be in their assigned room by 8:10 a.m.

Morning temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing in the central region, eastern North Jeolla and inland parts of Gyeongsang, so students have been advised to dress warmly.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]