Rep. Kang Sun-woo gets prison term over nomination cash

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National Tax Service chief named new presidential chief of staff
The move comes in the wake of Kang Hoon-sik’s resignation over a series of failed Cabinet nominations.
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SCIA chief nominee Kim Ji-yong vows politically neutral investigations
Kim Ji-yong, nominee to head Korea’s new Serious Crime Investigation Agency, pledged independent and politically neutral investigations at his confirmation hearing.
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South Korean Embassy denies ambassador challenged Lee’s description of North Korean land mine blast
South Korea’s embassy in Washington said Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha did not mean to challenge President Lee Jae Myung’s description of a North Korean land mine blast as an “unfortunate accident.”
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The new Seoul souvenir? A Korean designer bag.
Foreign visitors are flocking to Seongsu’s Korean handbag brands, drawn by accessible prices, recognizable designs and size-free shopping.