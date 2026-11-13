Remains of Korean independence fighters return from U.S., Uzbekistan

Korean independence fighters Ho Si-han, left, and Lee Gwal, whose remains are set to return home from the United States and Uzbekistan on Nov. 15. MINISTRY OF PATRIOTS AND VETERANS AFFAIRS

The remains of Korean independence fighters Ho Si-han and Lee Gwal will return from the United States and Uzbekistan before burial at Daejeon National Cemetery.

The remains of two Korean independence fighters laid to rest in the United States and Uzbekistan will return home Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of a project to repatriate the remains of such activists from overseas, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Friday.

The remains of Ho Si-han and Lee Gwal will be brought back from the United States and Uzbekistan, respectively, on Sunday, according to the ministry.

It marks the first time that the remains of an independence fighter buried in Uzbekistan will return home.

An event marking their return will take place at a memorial park in Seoul on Monday, attended by some 300 people, and the remains will later be buried at the national cemetery in the central city of Daejeon.

Ho, born in Seoul in 1885, was arrested by the Japanese police while raising military funds following the March 1 independence movement against Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

He also took part in a number of fund-raising campaigns to support the Korean independence movement from 1927 to 1945, before he died in Los Angeles in 1956. The South Korean government posthumously awarded him the Aejok Order of Merit for National Foundation in 2021 over his role in the country’s independence.

Lee, born in North Hamgyong Province in 1898, moved to Manchuria and actively participated in Korean national organizations in Russia’s far eastern region of Primorsky Krai in 1919.

He also served as the diplomatic delegate of the Korean Provisional Government in the early 1920s, but he was later deported to Uzbekistan in 1937, where he died. Lee was awarded the National Foundation Medal in 2009.

The repatriation comes as part of civilian and government-led efforts that began with the return of the remains of three renowned Korean independence fighters, including Yun Bong-gil, in 1946 and have continued for 80 years.

Meanwhile, the ministry has identified 240 tombs in total of Korean independence fighters buried across 10 countries, including China, the United States and Kazakhstan, and plans to bring their remains back home after consulting with their bereaved families.

Including the two, 158 sets of remains of independence fighters will have been repatriated from 15 countries, the ministry said.





Yonhap